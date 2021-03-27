Remarkable turnaround sees Aiden McGeady trail only Harry Kane in assist charts

AIDEN MCGEADY’S excellent form continued, as Sunderland beat Bristol Rovers 1-0 in League One today.

The winger combined with fellow Irish international Aiden O’Brien, as the former Millwall man converted McGeady’s corner at the Memorial Stadium.

It means the ex-Celtic star has 12 assists for the season — in England’s top-four tiers, only Tottenham’s Harry Kane (13) has more.

It represents a remarkable turnaround for McGeady, who only made his first appearance of the campaign on 5 December. The player had been left out in the cold by former manager Phil Parkinson, and consequently missed a large portion of the first half of the season.

However since Lee Johnson replaced Parkinson as manager, both the player and the club’s fortunes have improved considerably.

McGeady was immediately restored to the first team, and on the back of today’s result, the Black Cats are third, three points off leaders Hull.

In an interview with the SAFC Unfiltered podcast back in December, McGeady described his falling out of favour with Parkinson, explaining his belief he would outlast the under-fire manager.

Elsewhere in League One this afternoon, Irish-eligible Marcus Harness was on target, as Portsmouth beat Shrewsbury 2-1 to go fifth.