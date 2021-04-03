BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 3 April 2021
Exeter storm back from slow start to set up quarter-final against Leinster

The reigning champions found themselves 14-0 down, but advance to meet the four-time champs.

By AFP Saturday 3 Apr 2021, 7:49 PM
32 minutes ago 1,845 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5400300
Image: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO
Image: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS EXETER Chiefs had to come from behind to beat Lyon 47-25 in the last 16 of the European Champions Cup this afternoon.

Rob Bazter’s side will now host Leinster in the quarter-final next weekend after their match against Toulon in Dublin was cancelled because of a Covid-19 case in the French club’s squad.

The Chiefs, who defeated Racing in October’s final, got off to a nightmare start as they shipped two early tries from Baptiste Couilloud and Xavier Mignot to trail Lyon 14-0 after eight minutes.  

Stung into action, Chiefs hit back with two tries in quick succession from Scotland’s Jonny Hill.  Tom O’Flaherty and Ollie Devoto added further scores to give the champions a 26-20 lead at half-time. 

Exeter took control of the game in the second half and further tries from Dave Ewers, Olly Woodburn and a penalty try completed a convincing victory.

 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

