Monday 11 January 2021
FA Cup draw sees Man United and Liverpool pencilled in for second meeting in a week

The winners will host either West Ham, Stockport County or Doncaster Rovers in the last 16 after two rounds were drawn this evening.

By Gavan Casey Monday 11 Jan 2021, 8:09 PM
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS Liverpool will visit Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round, with the standout Old Trafford clash scheduled to take place between Friday 22 and Monday 25 January — just a week or so after they meet at Anfield in a potential table-topping Premier League showdown this Sunday.

The winners of the Lancashire rivals’ cup meeting will host either the winners of Stockport-West Ham (8pm tonight) or Doncaster Rovers in the last 16.

Holders Arsenal will travel to either Shrewsbury or Southampton in one of only two other potential all-Premier League affairs in the fourth round, with Fulham hosting Burnley in the last. Should Mikel Arteta’s men progress beyond the winners of Shrewsbury-Southampton, they’ll meet either National League North outfit Chorley or Wolves in the fifth round after the non-league club were drawn at home to Premier League opposition following their upset of Wayne Rooney’s Covid-hit Derby County last weekend.

Man City will visit League Two Cheltenham next week seeking to book an away fifth-round tie at either Swansea or Nottingham Forest, while Chelsea’s reward for potentially overcoming Championship side Luton at Stamford Bridge will be a trip to either Barnsley or Norwich.

Tottenham will visit the second tier’s basement club Wycombe in the next round and face a potential away clash with Everton in the last 16 after Carlo Ancelotti’s men were drawn at home to Sheffield Wednesday in next week’s ties.

League Two Crawley Town, who shocked Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds on Sunday, will face Bournemouth away as they aim to prolong their own fairytale and book an away day at the winners of Fulham-Burnley.

FA Cup fourth-round draw (Friday 22 January to Monday 25 January)

  • Cheltenham Town v Manchester City
  • Bournemouth v Crawley Town
  • Swansea City v Nottingham Forest
  • Manchester United v Liverpool
  • Southampton or Shrewsbury Town v Arsenal
  • Barnsley v Norwich City
  • Chorley v Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Millwall v Bristol City
  • Brighton & Hove Albion v Blackpool
  • Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Fulham v Burnley
  • Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle
  • Chelsea v Luton Town
  • Stockport County or West Ham United v Doncaster Rovers
  • Brentford v Leicester City
  • Everton v Sheffield Wednesday

FA Cup fifth-round draw (Tuesday 9 to Thursday 11 February)

  • Fulham or Burnley v Bournemouth or Crawley
  • Manchester United or Liverpool v Stockport County/West Ham or Doncaster Rovers
  • Sheffield United or Plymouth Argyle v Millwall or Bristol City
  • Chorley or Wolves v Southampton/Shrewsbury Town or Arsenal
  • Barnsley or Norwich City v Chelsea or Luton Town
  • Everton or Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers or Tottenham Hotspur
  • Swansea or Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham or Manchester City
  • Brentford or Leicester v Brighton or Blackpool

