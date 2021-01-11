FA Cup draw sees Man United and Liverpool pencilled in for second meeting in a week

United and Liverpool will meet again at Old Trafford, just a week or so after an Anfield clash between them in the Premier League.

PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS Liverpool will visit Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round, with the standout Old Trafford clash scheduled to take place between Friday 22 and Monday 25 January — just a week or so after they meet at Anfield in a potential table-topping Premier League showdown this Sunday.

The winners of the Lancashire rivals’ cup meeting will host either the winners of Stockport-West Ham (8pm tonight) or Doncaster Rovers in the last 16.

Holders Arsenal will travel to either Shrewsbury or Southampton in one of only two other potential all-Premier League affairs in the fourth round, with Fulham hosting Burnley in the last. Should Mikel Arteta’s men progress beyond the winners of Shrewsbury-Southampton, they’ll meet either National League North outfit Chorley or Wolves in the fifth round after the non-league club were drawn at home to Premier League opposition following their upset of Wayne Rooney’s Covid-hit Derby County last weekend.

Man City will visit League Two Cheltenham next week seeking to book an away fifth-round tie at either Swansea or Nottingham Forest, while Chelsea’s reward for potentially overcoming Championship side Luton at Stamford Bridge will be a trip to either Barnsley or Norwich.

Tottenham will visit the second tier’s basement club Wycombe in the next round and face a potential away clash with Everton in the last 16 after Carlo Ancelotti’s men were drawn at home to Sheffield Wednesday in next week’s ties.

League Two Crawley Town, who shocked Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds on Sunday, will face Bournemouth away as they aim to prolong their own fairytale and book an away day at the winners of Fulham-Burnley.

FA Cup fourth-round draw (Friday 22 January to Monday 25 January)

Cheltenham Town v Manchester City

Bournemouth v Crawley Town

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United v Liverpool

Southampton or Shrewsbury Town v Arsenal

Barnsley v Norwich City

Chorley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Millwall v Bristol City

Brighton & Hove Albion v Blackpool

Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham v Burnley

Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea v Luton Town

Stockport County or West Ham United v Doncaster Rovers

Brentford v Leicester City

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday

FA Cup fifth-round draw (Tuesday 9 to Thursday 11 February)