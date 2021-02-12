BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Friday 12 February 2021
Advertisement

Fabien Galthié: 'Burns has many of the same qualities as Sexton'

The France coach also said his team have improved in the last 12 months.

By Garry Doyle Friday 12 Feb 2021, 5:37 PM
1 hour ago 1,384 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5353104
Image: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO
Image: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

FABIEN GALTHIÉ HAS made it clear that France’s tactical approach will not change in the aftermath of the news that Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray have been ruled out of Sunday’s Six Nations encounter.

The France head coach was somewhat surprised by the half-pair’s absence but stated: “Honestly we thought he would pass the return to play protocol. Still, the half-back partnership (Jamison Gibson-Park and Billy Burns) is the one that played the last part of the game against Wales and also played certain games during the Autumn Nations.

“We will have to adapt accordingly. But our overall approach with regards to taking on Ireland will not change our style of play. The Irish will not be changing their style solely because three players who would have been selected are not playing.

“Gibson-Park is perhaps a little less of a classical player than Murray but he still also possesses the same propensity of box kicking. He is very vivacious and likes to take on and probe at the defence as he is a fond of carrying the ball.

“Burns has a lot of experience and likes to run with the ball a lot and I believe he has many of the same qualities as Sexton.”

Having won eight out of 10 tests since he replaced Jacques Brunel, Galthié has managed to turn France around to the extent that they are confident of winning in Dublin for the first time in 10 years. “We are already better I feel than last year and we are going to make further progress in other areas too,” he said.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“To win on Sunday, we have to be right in there and involved in the match from the start. We have to meet every challenge posed by the Irish no matter what the conditions are, no matter when and no matter who it is that poses the challenge.

“It is vital to prepare for chaos with the greatest solidity and physicality possible and to be able to adapt to the unpredictable.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie