Fabien Galthié: 'Burns has many of the same qualities as Sexton'

FABIEN GALTHIÉ HAS made it clear that France’s tactical approach will not change in the aftermath of the news that Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray have been ruled out of Sunday’s Six Nations encounter.

The France head coach was somewhat surprised by the half-pair’s absence but stated: “Honestly we thought he would pass the return to play protocol. Still, the half-back partnership (Jamison Gibson-Park and Billy Burns) is the one that played the last part of the game against Wales and also played certain games during the Autumn Nations.

“We will have to adapt accordingly. But our overall approach with regards to taking on Ireland will not change our style of play. The Irish will not be changing their style solely because three players who would have been selected are not playing.

“Gibson-Park is perhaps a little less of a classical player than Murray but he still also possesses the same propensity of box kicking. He is very vivacious and likes to take on and probe at the defence as he is a fond of carrying the ball.

“Burns has a lot of experience and likes to run with the ball a lot and I believe he has many of the same qualities as Sexton.”

Having won eight out of 10 tests since he replaced Jacques Brunel, Galthié has managed to turn France around to the extent that they are confident of winning in Dublin for the first time in 10 years. “We are already better I feel than last year and we are going to make further progress in other areas too,” he said.

“To win on Sunday, we have to be right in there and involved in the match from the start. We have to meet every challenge posed by the Irish no matter what the conditions are, no matter when and no matter who it is that poses the challenge.

“It is vital to prepare for chaos with the greatest solidity and physicality possible and to be able to adapt to the unpredictable.”