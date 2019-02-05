This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fabinho: Liverpool need to try something different

The Brazilian concedes that the Reds have to come up with a way of breaking down opponents who set up to contain Jurgen Klopp’s title hopefuls.

By The42 Team Tuesday 5 Feb 2019, 3:30 PM
40 minutes ago 1,034 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4478034
A frustrated Fabinho as Liverpool drop points again.
LIVERPOOL MIDFIELDER FABINHO has conceded that his team need to try something different in their Premier League title bid, with solutions being sought after drawing 1-1 away to West Ham. 

Having has the chance to go seven points clear against Leicester City last Wednesday, successive draws have seen Liverpool’s lead cut to three points. 

The disappointing stalemates mean that Jurgen Klopp’s side have allowed the chasing pack to close in, with it possible that Manchester City could knock them from top spot on Wednesday.

Fabinho insists that is no cause for alarm at Anfield, but admits that Liverpool have to find a way of breaking down stubborn opposition if they are to ultimately emerge as title winners.

The versatile Brazilian told ESPN: “We have confidence.

“We enjoyed a brilliant December, which was almost perfect, but now we have had this dip.

“It is difficult to explain why this has happened. I believe that now teams who play against us sit very deep. We need to do things a little differently and maybe we aren’t doing this – we are unable to find the spaces.

“Often, we want to go through the middle and it is difficult against physically strong and defensive teams. We need to find solutions and in these past few games we haven’t.”

While City are in midweek action, Liverpool must wait until Saturday before playing host to Bournemouth.

After that contest, Klopp’s side will head into a testing run which is set to see them face Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League and Manchester United, Watford and Everton in the Premier League.

“We want to play better every day and unfortunately it is not happening,” Fabinho said.

“We know our quality and we know that we can give more.

“If we do it, with our quality, we will continue at the top. But I’m talking and talking is always a little easier, so we have to try to put it into practice. Personally, I am not worried. But we know that in the next game we have to give much more.

“Beating Bournemouth is important to continue with a three-point gap at the top of the table. Now we only look at the next game and that is against Bournemouth.

“Then there will be a run of difficult games, but we will get some players back from injury and the manager will have more options to choose for those games.”

The42 Team

    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    Chelsea and United can still be in Premier League title race - City boss Guardiola
    Toner and Ringrose ruled out of Ireland's clash with Scotland
    Schmidt's selection calls will be fascinating for 'massive' Scotland clash
