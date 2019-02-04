This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
FAI agree to introduction of term limits on its board members

The move has been made in accordance with the Governance Code, endorsed by the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport

By The42 Team Monday 4 Feb 2019, 9:12 PM
FAI CEO John Delaney (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
FAI CEO John Delaney (file pic).
FAI CEO John Delaney (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland have tonight ratified the introduction of eight-year term limits following an Extraordinary General Meeting.

The move has been made in accordance with the Governance Code, endorsed by the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, which set a deadline of 2021 for the initiative to be implemented.

It means Honorary Secretary Michael Cody and Honorary Treasurer Eddie Murray are not eligible for re-election in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

In addition, four other members of the board — Eamon Naughton, Paraic Treanor, Jim McConnell and Donal Conway — will finish their terms in the next four years.

A statement from the association tonight added: “As part of the rule changes, and in order to avoid an immediate loss of experience and expertise from the Board, any Board member who is the Chairperson of a Standing Committee or the National League Executive Committee and has served for more than 10 years on the Board, may be re-elected for up to four years.” 

FAI CEO John Delaney said: “The introduction of new term limits is a step forward for Irish football. The EGM showed that the Board and members fully endorse the need for change.

“While the maximum term limit in the Governance Code is nine-year term limits, it was felt that eight years accurately reflected the appropriate amount of time for our Board members to serve and to ensure that we did not lose their expertise and experience immediately but have a thought out succession planning process.”

The board also have introduced a new rule in relation to the misconduct of players and club representatives towards match officials, after recommendations made by a Referees Working Group.

New sanctions will be imposed for indiscretions, including foul, insulting or abusive language, obstruction, assault, and disparaging remarks made on personal social media platforms. Minimum sanctions for serious assaults have also been increased.

