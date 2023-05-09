Footballer's ban for 'assaulting a match official' increased to seven years

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland has said that a player has had his ban from all football related activities for “assaulting a match official” increased from five to seven years.

The incident took place during Sporting BJD FC’s game against Bay United FC in the North Eastern Football League on 6 April this year.

The FAI said that at a disciplinary hearing held yesterday, an “independent appeal committee” had increased the sanction imposed on a player from Sporting BJD “for assaulting a match official” during the game.

“The player had initially been given a five-year ban from all football-related activities by an independent disciplinary committee. However, on appeal, this ban has been increased to a seven-year ban from all football-related activities,” the FAI said in a statement.

“The FAI acknowledges the decision by the independent appeal committee and wishes to reiterate our zero tolerance approach towards any abuse or threat or act of violence against match officials.”

According to a report on LMFM.ie, the match in Muirhevna Mor, Co Louth was abandoned after 85 minutes with the score 1-0 in favour of Bay FC when one team failed to have the regulation number of players on the field.

One of the players then allegedly ran at the referee, lunged, and kicked him in the chest in mid-air.

The official in question is understood to have been left badly shaken by the incident, with a Garda investigation subsequently launched, while a separate investigation was undertaken by the North East Football League committee.