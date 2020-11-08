BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 11°C Sunday 8 November 2020
Cork and Peamount advance to FAI Cup final

Saoirse Noonan followed up yesterday’s heroics for Cork’s Gaelic footballers with both goals in victory over Treaty United.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 8 Nov 2020, 6:04 PM
CORK CITY AND Peamount United will face each other in this season’s FAI Cup final following semi-final victories this afternoon. 

Having scored a crucial goal for Cork’s Gaelic footballers in yesterday’s Championship, Saoirse Noonan scored both goals for Cork City in a 2-0 win over Treaty United. 

Noonan headed the home side in front when she rose highest in the penalty area to meet an in-swinging corner kick and power the ball into the back of the net, and added her second goal just three minutes later. 

The result returns Cork to the final for the first time since wining the Cup in 2017.

Peamount, meanwhile, followed up their admirable Champions League showing in midweek with a 1-0 win at Wexford Youths. 

The champions had a Dearbhaile Beirne goal to thank for the opportunity to defend their crown at Tallaght Stadium next month. The game is fixed for Saturday, 12 December, and though the kick-off time is yet to be confirmed, it will be live on RTE television.

Elsewhere today in the Women’s National League, Shelbourne extended their lead over Peamount to four points with a 5-0 win over Galway. Pearl Slattery, Jessica Gargan, Ciara Grant, Jessica Ziu and Isibeal Atkinson were the goalscorers. 

DLR Waves, meanwhile, were held to a goalless draw by Athlone.

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

