Holders Drogheda to host Crumlin as big guns avoid each other in FAI Cup 2nd-round draw

THE LEAGUE OF Ireland’s Premier Division big guns avoided each other in the draw for the FAI Cup second round, with all 10 top-flight clubs paired against lower-league opposition in ties due to be played on the weekend of 18-20 July.

Cup holders Drogheda United were drawn at home to Crumlin United, while Premier Division champions Shelbourne will travel to FAI Junior Cup winners Fairview United of the Limerick District League.

Record cup holders Shamrock Rovers will host Stephen Elliott’s Wexford, with Bohemians travelling across to fellow Dublin northsiders Killester/Donnycarney.

Like Shels, Derry City have an away day in Limerick on their hands as they meet Treaty United, currently sitting in fourth place in the First Division.

The Premier Division’s bottom side, Sligo Rovers, will face First Division leaders Dundalk at Oriel Park, while St Patrick’s Athletic host UCC.

Galway United will welcome Dublin Tolka Rovers west, and Cork City will also host Dublin opposition in the shape of Leicester Celtic.

Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady was on hand to conduct the draw at FAI headquarters and had special interest in the fortunes of St Mochta’s, for whom his younger brother Liam plays as a central midfielder. The Clonsilla side will head for Premier Division club Waterford.

There will be at least one non-league team in the third-round draw as Galway’s Salthill Devon were drawn at home to Tipperary side St Michael’s.

The Cup is effectively worth at least €700,000 to its winners because it offers passage to Europa League qualifiers and, in the event of a defeat during those qualifiers, a backdoor opportunity to land into the Conference League.

FAI Cup 2nd-round draw