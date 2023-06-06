Derry to begin FAI Cup defence against Athlone while Shamrock Rovers face Dundalk

DERRY CITY WILL begin their FAI Cup title defence against Athlone Town following the draws for the first round of the men’s and women’s FAI Cup competitions.

The draws took place today at the FAI National Training Centre with the opening round scheduled for the week ending Sunday, 23 July. The men’s final will take place at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, 12 November hile the women’s showpiece is set for seven days earlier.

In addition to the upcoming clash of the holders Derry against Athlone in the men’s FAI Cup, Shamrock Rovers have been paired with 12-times winners Dundalk, while Bohemians host Shelbourne in a Dublin derby.

There were 12 non-league teams involved in the draw, including FAI Intermediate Cup winners Rockmount who will take on Gorey Rangers.

In the women’s competition, defending champions Shelbourne have received a bye into the quarter-finals while two-time winners Peamount United have been drawn to face Treaty United.



Six-times Cup winners Shamrock Rovers, who are back involved in the competition for the first time since 2013, will take on Killester Donnycarney.



The games in the Women’s FAI Cup will be played on the week ending Sunday, 27 August.

2023 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup – First Round

Galway United v Bangor Celtic

Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers

Bohemians v Shelbourne

Portlaoise v Skerries Town

Kerry FC v Ringmahon Rangers

Treaty United v Cork City

Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers

Cockhill Celtic v Bray Wanderers

Lucan United v St. Patrick’s CY

Gorey Rangers v Rockmount

Derry City v Athlone Town

Kilbarrack United v Finn Harps

Wexford v Avondale United

St. Michael’s v Waterford

Longford Town v St. Patrick’s Athletic

UCD v Cobh Ramblers

2023 Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup – First Round

Treaty United v Peamount United

DLR Waves v Wexford Youths

Sligo Rovers v Bonagee United

Shamrock Rovers v Killester Donnycarney

Terenure Rangers v Cork City

Cabinteely v Bohemians

Athlone Town v Galway United

