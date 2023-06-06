Derry to begin FAI Cup defence against Athlone while Shamrock Rovers face Dundalk

DERRY CITY WILL begin their FAI Cup title defence against Athlone Town following the draws for the first round of the men’s and women’s FAI Cup competitions.
The draws took place today at the FAI National Training Centre with the opening round scheduled for the week ending Sunday, 23 July. The men’s final will take place at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, 12 November hile the women’s showpiece is set for seven days earlier.
In addition to the upcoming clash of the holders Derry against Athlone in the men’s FAI Cup, Shamrock Rovers have been paired with 12-times winners Dundalk, while Bohemians host Shelbourne in a Dublin derby.
There were 12 non-league teams involved in the draw, including FAI Intermediate Cup winners Rockmount who will take on Gorey Rangers.
In the women’s competition, defending champions Shelbourne have received a bye into the quarter-finals while two-time winners Peamount United have been drawn to face Treaty United.
Six-times Cup winners Shamrock Rovers, who are back involved in the competition for the first time since 2013, will take on Killester Donnycarney.
The games in the Women’s FAI Cup will be played on the week ending Sunday, 27 August.
2023 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup – First Round
Galway United v Bangor Celtic
Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers
Bohemians v Shelbourne
Portlaoise v Skerries Town
Kerry FC v Ringmahon Rangers
Treaty United v Cork City
Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers
Cockhill Celtic v Bray Wanderers
Lucan United v St. Patrick’s CY
Gorey Rangers v Rockmount
Derry City v Athlone Town
Kilbarrack United v Finn Harps
Wexford v Avondale United
St. Michael’s v Waterford
Longford Town v St. Patrick’s Athletic
UCD v Cobh Ramblers
2023 Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup – First Round
Treaty United v Peamount United
DLR Waves v Wexford Youths
Sligo Rovers v Bonagee United
Shamrock Rovers v Killester Donnycarney
Terenure Rangers v Cork City
Cabinteely v Bohemians
Athlone Town v Galway United
