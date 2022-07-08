Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dates and kick-off times confirmed for FAI Cup first round fixtures

Reigning champions St Patrick’s Athletic host Waterford at Richmond Park on Sunday, 31 July.

By The42 Team Friday 8 Jul 2022, 3:19 PM
St Pat's host Waterford on the opening weekend.
THE DATES AND kick-off times for the 2022 FAI Cup first round fixtures have been confirmed, with reigning champions St Patrick’s Athletic set to host Waterford United on the opening weekend.

All 16 first-round fixtures will be played on the weekend of 29/30/31 July, with eight games fixed for Friday, 29 July.

Those games include Bohemians’ trip to Finn Harps and Bangor Celtic’s meeting with Premier Division holders Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium. 

The sole fixture set for Saturday, 30 July sees Lucan United FC host Killester Donnycarney FC in Celbridge.

2021 Cup winners St Pat’s are at home to Waterford the following day, with the derby meeting of Cobh Ramblers and Cork City at St. Colman’s Park among the six other games due to be played on Sunday, 31 July.

LOITV details for all matches are set to be confirmed in due course.

Extra.ie FAI Men’s Cup – First Round Draw

Friday, July 29

Maynooth University Town FC v Villa FC – 7:30pm, NUI Astro Maynooth

Derry City FC v Oliver Bond Celtic FC – 7.45pm, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium

Drogheda United FC v Athlone Town AFC – 7:45pm, Head in the Game Park

Dundalk FC v Longford Town FC – 7:45pm, Oriel Park

Treaty United FC v Usher Celtic FC – 7:45pm, Markets Field

UCD AFC v Cockhill Celtic FC – 7:45pm, UCD Bowl

Bangor Celtic FC v Shamrock Rovers FC – 8pm, Tallaght Stadium

Finn Harps FC v Bohemian FC – 8pm, Finn Park

Saturday, July 30

Lucan United FC v Killester Donnycarney FC – 6:30pm, O’Hanlon Park, Celbridge

Sunday, July 31

Bonagee United FC v Pike Rovers FC – 2pm, Dry Arch Park

Salthill Devon FC v Malahide United AFC – 2pm, Drom Soccer Park

Bluebell United FC v Galway United FC – 3pm, Bluebell, Red Cow*

Bray Wanderers FC v Shelbourne FC – 3pm, Carlisle Grounds

St. Patrick’s Athletic FC v Waterford FC – 3pm, Richmond Park

Cobh Ramblers FC v Cork City FC – 4pm, St. Colman’s Park

Sligo Rovers FC v Wexford FC – 6pm, The Showgrounds

*subject to stadium inspection

