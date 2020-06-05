FAI will meet tomorrow to map out amateur and underage soccer's return to training

THE FAI ARE set to meet on Saturday to discuss soccer’s return across all levels following the government’s announcement earlier today.

The easing of Covid-19 restrictions means sports teams can resume group training involving up to 15 people from Monday, 8 June.

European qualified League of Ireland sides Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and Bohemians were already permitted to return to training on that date, but the FAI’s Steering Group will put together protocols for the return to training of adult amateur and underage football sides.

In a statement released tonight, the FAI said that no other teams would be permitted to return to training until 15 June so clubs can put in place the necessary health and safety protocols.

The group will also review their cessation of soccer directive, which currently runs to 20 July.

FAI Interim CEO Gary Owens stated: “The new measures announced today by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Ministers Shane Ross and Brendan Griffin, are most welcome and positive for football and for all sport in Ireland.

“We thank the Taoiseach, the Ministers and all the staff at the various government agencies who have worked so hard to get us to this point. Those agencies have offered us great assistance as we move towards a safer return for football for all our players, coaches, match officials, administrators and club volunteers.

“We still have a long road to travel in the battle against Covid-19 but sport has a huge rule to play in Ireland’s recovery and these new guidelines will help get us back on the playing field as soon as it is safe for all our stakeholders.”

