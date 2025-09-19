FAI withdraw from next week's Oireachtas Committee appearance

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF Ireland have withdrawn from a planned appearance before a Joint Oireachtas Committee next Wednesday.

The Association were invited to attend the Committee to discuss their safeguarding procedures following revelations made in a joint investigation by RTÉ and the Sunday Independent.

The invite was initially sent in July, for which the FAI sought a deferral.

The meeting was due to go ahead next Wednesday, with CEO David Courell, president Paul Cooke, chairman Tony Keohane, and HR director Aoife Rafferty set to attend on behalf of the FAI.

The Oireachtas Committee subsequently requested the addition of another three representatives as part of the FAI delegation: Eileen Gleeson, former WNT head coach and current head of research and insights; Kirsten Pakes, the FAI’s head of safeguarding; and Gareth Maher, the head of media for the FAI women’s team.

Gleeson is currently suing the FAI for alleged discrimination over her treatment as WNT head coach.

However, following an FAI board meeting today, the Association wrote to the Committee to say they would not attend on Wednesday as planned.

It is understood that the Association were concerned that an appearance may prejudice the ongoing Garda investigation into matters arising from the RTÉ/Sunday Independent investigation. It is understood that the FAI feel they did not receive sufficient assurances from the Committee that questioning would not veer into discussing the specifics of the investigation.

The FAI are believed to have sought a deferral to their planned appearance, and say they are happy to appear before the Committee to discuss their safeguarding procedures after the Garda investigation has ended.

The Committee invitation followed a claim made under Dáil privilege by Pádraig O’Sullivan TD in June that the FAI were aware of the allegations nine months before the joint investigation by RTÉ and the Sunday Independent was published in July 2024.

Minister of State at the Department of Sport Charlie McConalogue told the Dáil that the FAI did not respond inappropriately to the allegations, saying they acted in accordance with mandatory reporting requirements by contacting An Garda Síochána and Tusla once the Association received a formal complaint in January 2024.

The FAI have been approached for comment.