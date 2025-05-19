Marc Canham deputy Shane Robinson named FAI interim technical director

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland (FAI) has named Shane Robinson as interim technical director as they confirmed that the application process for the permanent role of chief football officer will be advertised this week.

Marc Canham is due to leave that post at the end of this month.

Robinson joined the FAI from Shamrock Rovers, where he led the club’s academy, and has worked as Canham’s deputy during the development of the Football Pathways Plan.

A former League of Ireland player, Robinson takes on the interim technical director role with immediate effect.

“I’m happy to take over as Interim Technical Director to continue the good work that Marc has been doing and ensure that we maintain momentum in the implementation of the Football Pathways Plan.

“This is an important period in Irish football, across all levels of the game, and we are working hard across the Association with all stakeholders to ensure that we provide the best possible experience for everyone involved.”

Canham’s decision to leave after three years with the FAI has led the association into a major recruitment process at a pivotal time for key elements of the Football Pathways Plan.

An external audit of League of Ireland academies is due to be finalised over the summer before a revised plan is submitted to Government by August with a view to securing funding in October.

The first phase of the aligned calendar season for grassroots football is also due to be implemented in January 2026, although there remains resistance around the country.

“We’re pleased to have Shane step up as Interim Technical Director as we begin the process to recruit a new Chief Football Officer,” FAI chief executive David Courell said.

“Shane is a valuable member of our Football Leadership Team and will help us to continue our vital work in continuing to develop Irish football.”