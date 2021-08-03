Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 3 August 2021
Bohemians face DLR Waves in FAI Cup first round as champions Peamount through to quarter-finals

The clash will take place later this month.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 3 Aug 2021, 4:22 PM
58 minutes ago 418 Views 0 Comments
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

BOHEMIANS WILL FACE DLR Waves in the first round of the 2021 FAI Women’s senior cup in an all-Dublin tie following a draw which took place today.

The game will take place on the week ending on 15 August.

Just one fixture will be played in the opening round as Athlone Town, Galway WFC, and Treaty United have all received a bye to advance to the quarter-finals.

The top four clubs from the previous year’s final standings in the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League were exempt from the draw and went directly through to the quarter-finals.

They include defending FAI Cup champions, Peamount United, Shelbourne, Wexford Youths and FAI Cup finalists, Cork City.

The quarter-finals will be played in the week 5 ending September and the semi-finals are pencilled in for the week ending 10 October.

The 2021 FAI Women’s Senior Cup Final is then scheduled to be played on the week ending 21 November.

