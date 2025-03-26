Andy Farrell draws up initial 75-player list for Lions tour of Australia

ANDY FARRELL HAS revealed that an initial list of 75 players has been drawn up by the British and Irish Lions for their summer tour of Australia.

Farrell’s assistant coaches for the visit Down Under have been confirmed, with England number two Richard Wigglesworth and Ireland’s recent interim boss Simon Easterby among the five names announced on Wednesday.

Scotland forwards coach John Dalziel has also been recruited, with Ireland’s John Fogarty and Andrew Goodman completing the management team.

One of the initial jobs undertaken by Farrell and his assistants when they gathered together in London for the first time on Tuesday was to begin pencilling in the names of players who were in contention for the tour following the Six Nations.

“We came up with about 75 men or something like that. Every single one of them deserves to be on that list,” said Farrell.

“There’s going to be a hell of a lot of good players who don’t make the plane and that’s exactly where we want to be. We want to be as competitive as we possibly can.

“Obviously, we’re going to be watching other games that are coming up.”

At this stage, no set roles have been assigned to the five assistants, none of whom have previous Lions coaching experience.

“Putting together a Lions coaching team is an honour and a privilege – and the five phone calls made to this group of coaches reminds you just how special and unique it is,” Farrell said.

“This coaching group has versatility and are interchangeable in their skill set, which is a vital asset to have on a Lions tour.

“I think we have a fantastic mix and every one of these guys will bring their own character and personality to the team.”

Wigglesworth has overseen England’s attack since 2023 and has benefited from their strong end to the Six Nations, which saw Italy and Wales routed as part of a runners-up finish.

The former Red Rose scrum-half first came across Farrell during their time together at Saracens in 2010-12.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be part of the Lions. Proud is probably an understatement for how I am feeling right now,” Wigglesworth said.

“I never got to play with Andy but he was my coach at Saracens and England so I know his calibre and I’m thoroughly looking forward to working with him.

“When I got the call I was in the back garden with my five-year-old daughter on dad duties and I had to quieten her down whilst I took it.”

Easterby took charge of Ireland for the Six Nations in the absence of Farrell, who had begun his Lions sabbatical.

“I was lucky enough to tour with the Lions 20 years ago. It’s been a long time between gigs, but it’s an exciting time and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in,” former Ireland flanker Easterby said.

“To tour as a player and now as a coach, knowing the group of players that we have the potential of working with, is something that I can’t wait to get stuck into.”