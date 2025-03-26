Easterby, Goodman, and Fogarty confirmed in Farrell's Lions set-up

IRELAND’S SIMON EASTERBY, Andrew Goodman, and John Fogarty have been confirmed as assistant coaches to Andy Farrell for the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia this summer.

England’s Richard Wigglesworth and Scotland’s John Dalziel will also tour as part of Farrell’s coaching team.

Easterby, who had taken over as Ireland interim head coach in Farrell’s absence, will now become defence coach for the Lions, while Ireland scrum coach Fogarty will oversee that area of the Lions’ game.

Ireland backs coach Andrew Goodman is expected to perform a similar role under Farrell in Australia.

Meanwhile, Dalziel will be Farrell’s forwards coach, while Wigglesworth’s exact role remains to be confirmed but he is seen as a kicking expert.

With Easterby heading on Lions duty, Paul O’Connell is set to step up as Ireland’s interim head coach for their summer Tests against Georgia and Portugal.

It’s expected that the coaching staff around O’Connell will be made up of Irish coaches currently working with the provinces such as Mike Prendergast, who led the Ireland A team recently, Colm Tucker, Sean O’Brien, and Denis Leamy. It remains to be seen if current part-time assistant Johnny Sexton goes on tour with Ireland.

Paul O'Connell will step up as Ireland interim head coach. Matteo Ciambelli / INPHO Matteo Ciambelli / INPHO / INPHO

The addition of Easterby, Goodman, and Fogarty brings even more of an Irish flavour to Farrell’s Lions staff, which already includes Ireland’s head of athletic performance Aled Walters, head of analysis Vinny Hammond, and former IRFU performance director David Nucifora.

Advertisement

“This is a special day for the British & Irish Lions and our five new assistant coaches who came together yesterday for the very first time,” said Farrell.

“Putting together a Lions coaching team is an honour and a privilege – and the five phone calls made to this group of coaches reminds you just how special and unique it is.

“This coaching group has versatility and are interchangeable in their skillset, which is a vital asset to have on a Lions tour.

“I think we have a fantastic mix and every one of these guys will bring their own character and personality to the team.

“A Lions tour is all about understanding the demands that we will face on and off the pitch and a fresh perspective amongst this coaching group is something that I am really excited by.

“We now have a month and a half to come together and select players ahead of an historic squad announcement at The O2 in front of our Lions fans.”

The Lions squad will be named on Thursday 8 May.

Easterby expressed his delight at being called into the Lions set-up by Farrell.

Ireland are strongly represented in the Lions coaching ticket. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s incredible to be part of the Lions coaching team and this is a very proud day for me and my family,” said Easterby.

“It doesn’t get any better than a Lions Tour. I was lucky enough to tour with the Lions 20 years ago. It’s been a long time between gigs, but it is an exciting time and I am looking forward to getting stuck in.

“To tour as a player and now as a coach, knowing the group of players that we have the potential of working with, is something that I can’t wait to get stuck into.

“A Lions tour also gives you the opportunity to work with people you haven’t before.”

Fogarty, who joined Ireland in 2020 when Farrell took over, is similarly excited.

“I didn’t believe Andy when he called me,” said Fogarty. “This is a dream come true and I am so proud and thankful to Andy and everyone at the Lions. I have had some brilliant days with Leinster and Ireland, but there is something so special about bringing the home nations and all their supporters together.

“The responsibility to make sure this is a successful tour is incredibly special – I just can’t wait. It’s a massive challenge and there is a huge opportunity to do something really special. I can’t wait to get going.”

Goodman, who joined Ireland’s coaching staff from Leinster last year, shared his joy at being appointed to the Lions coaching team.

“When Andy phoned up, I was silent for about 30 seconds and he even asked if I was still there,” said Goodman.

“I was shocked, excited, all the emotions. It was pretty special calling my family back home in New Zealand. And it’s been exciting to meet some new faces in John and Richard and there is that continuity, too, with the guys I have worked with over the last period.

“It is an exciting mix and there will be a different dynamic of a big tour. The key is making sure everyone is connected and they have great craic off the field too.”