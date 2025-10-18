Fearghal Curtin breaks Irish marathon record

FEARGHAL CURTIN has broken the Irish marathon record in South Korea.

Competing in the Gyeongju International Marathon, the Youghal AC runner registered a time of 2:07:54 to prevail.

The 27-year-old’s feat takes over 90 seconds off the previous record, which had been held by Peter Lynch (2:09:36) since April.

It was only the Portugal-based athlete’s second-ever marathon.

The Cork native ran a negatively split race, going through 20km in 61:34 and 30km in 1:31:33, picking his pace up as the race progressed.

The latest achievement continues a terrific year for Curtin.

Last month, in Copenhagen, he broke the Irish half-marathon record, producing a time of 60:22 to finish eighth.

In his debut marathon in Düsseldorf last April, Curtin ran 2:11:35 to finish fourth.

The Irish star’s main focus will now be on the Singapore Marathon, which takes place in early December.