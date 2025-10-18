The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Fearghal Curtin breaks Irish marathon record
FEARGHAL CURTIN has broken the Irish marathon record in South Korea.
Competing in the Gyeongju International Marathon, the Youghal AC runner registered a time of 2:07:54 to prevail.
The 27-year-old’s feat takes over 90 seconds off the previous record, which had been held by Peter Lynch (2:09:36) since April.
It was only the Portugal-based athlete’s second-ever marathon.
The Cork native ran a negatively split race, going through 20km in 61:34 and 30km in 1:31:33, picking his pace up as the race progressed.
The latest achievement continues a terrific year for Curtin.
Last month, in Copenhagen, he broke the Irish half-marathon record, producing a time of 60:22 to finish eighth.
In his debut marathon in Düsseldorf last April, Curtin ran 2:11:35 to finish fourth.
The Irish star’s main focus will now be on the Singapore Marathon, which takes place in early December.
