Felix Jones returns to Springboks set-up as assistant coach

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Felix Jones has returned to the Springboks set-up as an assistant coach.

Jones won back-to-back World Cups with South Africa in 2019 and 2023 before moving to England and transforming their defence.

However, the ex-Munster fullback resigned from his position with England less than a year later.

Advertisement

And Jones has now made a swift return to Rassie Erasmus’ Springboks coaching ticket.

Since his exit from the South Africa coaching team after the 2023 World Cup, Jones’ former Munster colleague Jerry Flannery has joined the Springboks so they will reconnect now in the Springboks fold.

With Flannery in position as Springboks defence coach and Tony Brown having taken over their attack, it remains to be seen what role Jones fills but they’re delighted to have him back.

“We are delighted to welcome Felix back into the Springbok team and we are excited to see him pick up where he left off in 2023,” said Erasmus.

“He was a vital cog in the coaching team from 2019 to 2023, and his experience, professionalism, and excellent work ethic will make him a great addition to the fantastic coaching team we built from the beginning of 2024.

“Felix worked very closely with most of our coaches in the past, and I have no doubt he’ll work equally closely with Jerry (Flannery) and Tony (Brown), who joined us last season.

“After spending some time in England, his experience of working in the UK and studying the opposition teams in the Six Nations and other international tournaments will add immense value in assisting us to adapt and improve as we cast an eye on a tough international season ahead.

“As a team we are well aware that we need to keep improving and growing if we want to remain one of the best teams in the world and to give ourselves the best possible chance to defend our World Cup title in Australia in 2027, and Felix, like all the other coaching and support staff, will play a key role in guiding us to do so.”