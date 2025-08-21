A late-night statement from the committee read: “Erne Gaels Belleek submitted an Objection to the Fermanagh Competitions Control Committee in accordance with Rule 7.5 of the GAA’s Official Guide in relation to the outcome of the Westville Hotel Senior Football League Division 1 Final.
“As is required under Rule, this Objection was sent to the Derrygonnelly Harps club for a response.
“Having considered the communications from both clubs, the CCC has decided that the Objection has been upheld, as provided for in Rule 7.5 (n) (ii), on the grounds that two scores allowed during the course of the Game were incorrectly recorded and that that affected the result of the Game.
“The response received from Derrygonnelly Harps to the Objection has allowed this decision to be taken without the need for any hearings to take place.
“The CCC has therefore determined that a replay of this game is required. Further engagement will take place with both clubs on potential dates and an outcome will be communicated once it has been agreed by the CCC.”
Replay ordered over incorrectly-awarded two-pointers in league final
A CONTROVERSY OVER incorrectly awarded two-pointers has led to a replay being ordered in the Fermanagh Senior Football League Division 1 final.
Derrygonnelly Harps were presented with the trophy on Sunday after a comeback 0-17 to 0-15 victory over Erne Gaels Belleek at Brewster Park.
However, match footage from the Fermanagh GAA TV broadcast showed that Derrygonnelly’s final two scores, both two-pointers, were kicked from inside the 40-metre arc.
Erne Gaels submitted an objection over the incorrectly awarded two-pointers, which would’ve otherwise seen the game finish in a draw.
A replay was ordered after a meeting of the Fermanagh Competitions Control Committee, who credited Derrygonnelly for enabling a resolution without the need for a hearing.
