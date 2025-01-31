The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Festy Ebosele joins Istanbul Basaksehir in permanent move
IRELAND INTERNATIONAL FESTY Ebosele has joined Istanbul Basaksehir on a three-and-a-half year contract.
The 22-year-old makes the move from Italian club Udinese, having spent the first half of the season on loan at Watford.
Istanbul Basaksehir beat St Patrick’s Athletic 2-0 over two legs in Europe last year. They sit seventh in the Turkish Super Lig.
The Wexford man joined Championship side Watford on a planned season-long loan from Udinese in August. Yet he suffered an ankle injury last week and was recalled by Udinese ahead of this transfer.
Ebosele made his breakthrough with Derby before joining Udinese in the summer of 2022 and spending two seasons with the Serie A club.
He won his first senior cap for Ireland against France in September 2023.
