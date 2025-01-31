Festy Ebosele joins Istanbul Basaksehir in permanent move

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL FESTY Ebosele has joined Istanbul Basaksehir on a three-and-a-half year contract.

The 22-year-old makes the move from Italian club Udinese, having spent the first half of the season on loan at Watford.

Advertisement

✍️🏻 Hoş geldin Festy Ebosele



Kulübümüz, son olarak Championship ekiplerinden Watford'da forma giyen İrlandalı Milli futbolcu Festy Ebosele ile 3,5 yıllık anlaşma sağladı.



Festy Ebosele'ye ailemize hoş geldin diyor, turuncu-lacivertli formamızla başarılar diliyoruz. pic.twitter.com/wF5uq6uIZJ — RAMS Başakşehir (@ibfk2014) January 31, 2025

Istanbul Basaksehir beat St Patrick’s Athletic 2-0 over two legs in Europe last year. They sit seventh in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Wexford man joined Championship side Watford on a planned season-long loan from Udinese in August. Yet he suffered an ankle injury last week and was recalled by Udinese ahead of this transfer.

Ebosele made his breakthrough with Derby before joining Udinese in the summer of 2022 and spending two seasons with the Serie A club.

He won his first senior cap for Ireland against France in September 2023.