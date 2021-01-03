BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 3 January 2021
Fifa temporarily lifts 10-week ban of England international Kieran Trippier

The Atletico Madrid player was barred from football activity last week for breaching betting rules.

By AFP Sunday 3 Jan 2021, 1:08 PM
52 minutes ago 1,564 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5315074
Kieran Trippier on England duty.
Image: PA
Image: PA

FIFA HAS SUSPENDED Kieran Trippier’s 10-week ban for breaching betting rules, freeing the England international to play for his club Atletico Madrid pending appeal.

The 30-year-old was barred from any football activity by the English Football Association last week, ruling him out for at least 13 matches for the Spanish league highflyers.

Fifa’s decision taken late on Saturday allows Trippier to return to play for Diego Simeone’s side until the appeal is heard at a crucial period of the season.

They are lying second in La Liga, just one point behind Real Madrid but have games in hand and can regain the summit later today.

Last week the FA banned him until 28 February with a £70,000 fine after being found guilty of charges surrounding his move from Tottenham to Atletico.

One of England’s standout performers in their run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, he denied the seven charges.

The alleged offences took place in July 2019 around the time he completed his transfer from Tottenham to Atletico for a fee in the region of £20million.

Fifa’s temporary lifting of the suspension pending the appeal was initiated by Atletico, who felt it unfair the player would miss a large chunk of Atletico’s matches but none for England.

Trippier could now be eligible to turn out for Atletico in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with Chelsea on 23 February.

As Atletico prepared their next move – “we are considering all options,” a spokesman told AFP – Trippier returned to training but is not available for today’s trip to Alaves. 

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

