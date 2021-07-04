Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Sunday 4 July 2021
Advertisement

Fiji call up Radradra to Olympic sevens squad but Top 14 top try-scorer Tuisova misses out

The Bristol centre will feature as the Fijians attempt to defend their Olympic crown.

By AFP Sunday 4 Jul 2021, 3:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,096 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5485531
Semi Radradra in action for Bristol Bears against Gloucester last season.
Image: PA
Semi Radradra in action for Bristol Bears against Gloucester last season.
Semi Radradra in action for Bristol Bears against Gloucester last season.
Image: PA

SEMI RADRADRA ON Sunday earned an Olympic rugby sevens call up for Fiji although coach Gareth Baber chose against including Lyon winger Josua Tuisova.

Two of the squad have been playing in France’s Top 14 this season — Castres centre Vilimoni Botitu and Pau winger Aminiasi Tuimaba.

Jiuta Wainiqolo, can feature as a winger or centre in the 15-a-side game and has just signed for Toulon, is also in the squad.

Tuisova was the Top 14′s leading scorer with 14 tries last season and won gold with the Flying Fijians in Rio in 2016.

Fiji will compete in Group B with Britain, whom they beat in the final four years ago, as well as Canada and hosts Japan.

Fiji sevens squad

Jerry Tuwai (capt), Aminiasi Tuimaba, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Napolioni Bolaca, Waisea Nacuqu, Vilimoni Botitu, Semi Radradra, Asaeli Tuivuaka, Iosefo Masi, Meli Derenalagi, Josua Vakurinabili, Kalione Nasoko

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie