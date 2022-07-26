Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 26 July 2022
Advertisement

Finland sack manager ahead of decisive World Cup qualifier against Ireland

Anna Signeul has been dismissed after a wretched Euros appearance.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 26 Jul 2022, 3:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,371 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5826234
Image: Rui Vieira
Image: Rui Vieira

FINLAND HAVE SACKED manager Anna Signeul ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifier against Ireland in Dublin on 1 September. 

U17 manager Marko Saloranta has been promoted to take temporary charge, and will oversee the rest of the qualification campaign. 

Signeul’s contract ran until the end of 2022, but the Federation have ended it early in light of a dispiriting performance at the European Championships, in which Finland lost all three of their group games: a 1-0 loss to Denmark coming either side of three-goal defeats to Spain and Germany. 

That followed an underwhelming run of results in World Cup qualifying, which included defeats to Ireland and Sweden in Helsinki and a draw away to Slovakia. They lie a point behind second-placed Ireland in Group A, ahead of the sides’ meeting in Tallaght in September. Second place in the group will earn a play-off for the World Cup, with Sweden already qualified as group winners. Victory in that game for Ireland will secure that play-off spot with a game to spare. 

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie