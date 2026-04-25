Aston Villa slip up as Fulham keep European dream alive

ASTON VILLA MISSED the chance to climb to third in the Premier League on Saturday, losing 1-0 at Fulham as Marco Silva’s men kept their European dream alive.

Ryan Sessegnon scored the only goal of the game shortly before half-time after Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins had gone close for Villa.

The result leaves Villa on 58 points, level with third-placed Manchester United, having played one game extra.

Despite the disappointing result at Craven Cottage, Unai Emery’s team remain firmly on course for a place in the top five, which would guarantee a spot in next season’s Champions League.

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Fulham are now 10th, level on 48 points with neighbours Chelsea and just two behind sixth-placed Brighton in the scrap for places in the Champions League, Europa League and UEFA Conference League.

The London side have not played in European competition since 2011.

Villa, who have not won away in the Premier League since January, had good chances to take the lead about 10 minutes before Sessegnon’s goal.

England international Rogers flashed wide in the 34th minute after running across the penalty box, and moments later, Watkins was also off-target.

But Fulham took the lead when Sessegnon steered home in the 43rd minute after Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez got down smartly to parry a Sasa Lukic header.

In-form Watkins blazed over on the hour mark when well placed, as Emery expressed his rage on the sidelines.

Fulham had the ball in the net again midway through the second period, but Timothy Castagne’s headed goal was ruled out by referee Michael Oliver after Martinez was impeded.

Villa’s Spanish boss made four substitutions in the search for a creative spark, but it was to no avail as Fulham held on.

The Birmingham side will now turn their attentions to the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Nottingham Forest on Thursday.

– © AFP 2026