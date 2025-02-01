Wrestling fan Finlay Bealham welcomes Ireland's weirdness

NOW THAT HE’S a father, Finlay Bealham feels he shouldn’t be watching wrestling. He loved tuning into it when he was younger but says he has to “kinda act as an adult” these days.

And yet, the Ireland set-up is a place where he can indulge in his fondness for late 1990s and early 2000s wrestlers. The Undertaker, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, and Kane are among his favourites.

At one recent Ireland camp, Bealham and Craig Casey dressed up and put on a show for their team-mates. Bealham was kitted out as Kane and Casey wore a Rey Mysterio costume as they launched themselves into a choreographed bout.

Casey isn’t around for this Six Nations due to injury but Bealham doesn’t need much encouragement.

“Sometimes maybe for the lads, it’s not me, but some masked wrestlers might come in and put on a little show,” says the 33-year-old Connacht tighthead.

“The lads seem to like it but, again, I don’t know who those wrestling superstars are.”

Bealham has been in this Ireland set-up for years so there is a natural comfort in being himself, but he praises Andy Farrell and his coaching staff for creating an environment where players are relaxed.

“Faz obviously isn’t here now but he encourages everyone to come in from day one and be yourself.

“I don’t know if I’d show up to my first day in wrestling gear, maybe don’t do that, but you try to be yourself as much as you can and all the lads are good craic.

“We welcome all the weirdness with open arms.”

Bealham at Ireland's captain's run yesterday. Andrew Conan / INPHO Andrew Conan / INPHO / INPHO

He reckons Peter O’Mahony might be the strangest of the lot.

“There are so many weird people,” says Bealham. “Pete was saying the last day that he thinks he’s one of the most normal in the team and he got shut down very quick. Pete is a weirdo.”

Whatever about the weirdness, it’s serious business for Bealham today against England in Ireland’s Six Nations opener at the Aviva Stadium [KO 4.45pm, Virgin Media].

Tadhg Furlong’s injury means Bealham continues as the starter at tighthead for Ireland, having worn the number three shirt for all four of their November Tests.

It’s a role he has become used to since 2023.

Just four of Bealham’s first 27 caps for Ireland were in the starting team but an injury for Furlong ahead of the 2023 Six Nations opened the door. Nine of Bealham’s 19 caps since then have come as the starting tighthead prop.

“I’m really fortunate that in November and two Six Nations ago to get some back-to-back games and get that feeling of starting a game,” he says.

“I had played the role coming off the bench for a long time and starting is completely different in terms of how I’d approach my game.

“Hopefully, to get a run of games would be really good and it’s a feeling I’m used to and one I’m really looking forward to and relishing.”

With Furlong missing, Bealham is “the older man” of the Irish tighthead group, with twice-capped Thomas Clarkson and uncapped Jack Aungier also in the squad. Clarkson will back him up from the bench today.

Bealham starts against England today. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Bealham rates them both as “serious prospects” but there’s no doubt the Connacht man’s form will be crucial for Ireland in the absence of Furlong. The English will be looking for an edge up front.

“I think England have a really strong scrum after watching them in the autumn series,” says Bealham.

“They scrummed really well against New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.

“They’ve always had a really well-drilled scrum, but over the autumn they looked really impressive.”

Bealham’s most important jobs will be in the tight but he loves getting the chance to show his handling skills around the pitch.

He has played a central role in some of Ireland’s most eye-catching set-piece plays in recent years. In 2023, Bealham’s inside pass set Hugo Keenan away for a cracking score against France. Last summer in South Africa, Bealham’s inside pass put Rónan Kelleher through a gap before Conor Murray’s try in the first Test.

“The main things is mauls and scrums, the kind of unseen dark arts that we do,” says Bealham, “but for me as a tighthead, I like to get my hands on the ball and make an impact around the pitch.

“That’s something that to get some key moments in big tries over the years, it’s been unbelievable and maybe the stereotype of props not doing those kind of things is hopefully being put to bed.”