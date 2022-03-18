Finn Harps cruise to vital three points at Tolka Park

Shelbourne FC: 0

Finn Harps: 3

Darryl Geraghty report from Tolka Park

IN A CLASSIC tale of master versus apprentice at Tolka Park, and it was the master who came out on top.

Ollie Horgan’s men grabbed a deserved and vital three points with goals from Ethan Boyle and Conor Tourish doing the damage in another frustrating night for Damien Duff’s Reds.

A tight affair was probably to be expected as two of the league’s lowest scorers went head to head, but Filip Mihaljevic did his utmost to rectify this as his spectacular overhead kick, from a long throw, clipped the top of the bar with just a few minutes on the clock.

The Croatian wide man looked in the mood and was unfortunate to see his glancing header clip the top of the crossbar yet again, following a quality Barry McNamee delivery from the left.

The hosts began to grow into the game, moving the ball quicker and for longer periods but it was the visitors carrying the bigger goal threat. Ex-Shels striker Yoyo Mahdy had a brilliant knuckleball style free-kick from 25-yards out, sharply turned around the post by Lewis Webb.

Frustration grew around the famous old ground as turnover after turnover of possession meant Mark McGinley remained a spectator for the opening half-hour.

That lack of cutting edge in the final third for Damien Duff’s side was evident yet again when, following a bout of good possession, Dan Carr produced a clever cut back to the edge of the area but Brian McManus skied his side-footed effort on his favoured left foot.

Just as the half dragged to a close, the visitors finally broke the deadlock much to the delight of the small pocket of travelling support.

Mihaljevic was the man who caused all the damage, beating JR Wilson in a one-on-one, and worryingly for the right-back went down holding his face in the tussle. Play continued and the tricky winger poked a low cross into the box to Mahdy and the frontman kept his composure, teeing up Ethan Boyle to smash home from close range.

Whatever hairdryer treatment was dealt out in the Shels dressing room didn’t have the desired effect, as it was the visitors who doubled their lead just after the hour mark. A floated free-kick found its way to the back post and Ryan Rainey rose highest to guide his header back across goal for Cobor Tourish to net his first for the club.

A raft of substitutions failed to lift the home side and the tenacious visitors closed down every avenue the Reds searched for while continuing to look a threat going forward.

There was still time for substitute Eric McWoods to add a third following some disastrous defending, failing to clear on a couple of occasions to compound the misery for the home side, as chants of “sacked in the morning” towards Damien Duff rang around the famous old ground from the Harps fans.

Following tonight’s massive win, the Donegal side now sit just a point behind Shels with a game in hand in what promises to be a very tight relegation battle on the cards with little or nothing separating the sides so far.

Following the International break, Shels restart their league campaign with a trip to high flying Sligo Rovers, whilst Ollie Horgan’s Harps side welcome current Champions Shamrock Rovers to Ballybofey on April 1st.

Shelbourne FC: Lewis Webb, John Ross Wilson (Shane Farrell, 44’), Aaron

O’Driscoll, Conor Kane, Luke Byrne, Brian McManus (Aodh Dervin, 57’), Mark

Coyle (Jad Hadiki 71’), Jordan McEneff (Stan Anaebonam, 71’), Kameron

Ledwidge, Sean Boyd (Daniel Hawkins, 57’), Dan Carr

Subs not used: Brendan Clarke, David Toure, Kyle O’Connor, Stephen Negru

Finn Harps: Mark McGinley, Conor Tourish, David Webster, Ryan Connolly,

Yoyo Mahdy (Eric McWoods, 71’), Barry McNamee (Bastien Hery, 91’), Jose

Carillo, Elie N’Zeyi, Ryan Rainey (Erol Alkan, 84’), Ethan Boyle, Filip Mihaljevic

(Mark Timlin, 91’)

Subs not used: Luke Rudden, Dylan Woods, Damien Duffy, Gerard Doherty,

Gavin Mulreany

Referee: John McLoughlin