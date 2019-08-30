This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Heavy rain forces one of tonight's League of Ireland games to be postponed

Finn Harps and St Pat’s will now take place next Friday, 6 September.

By The42 Team Friday 30 Aug 2019, 1:12 PM
Finn Park is unplayable after heavy rain.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

FRIDAY NIGHT’S SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture between Finn Harps and St Patrick’s Athletic has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

With Met Eireann issuing a Status Yellow rainfall warning for a number of counties, Finn Park has been left unplayable ahead of tonight’s fixture, which was due to kick-off at 8pm.

As there is further bad weather forecast for Ballybofey, the decision to postpone the game has been made as early as possible to accommodate St Pat’s and their travelling support.

The fixture has been rescheduled for Friday 6 September, with kick-off at 8pm at Finn Park.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division tonight, Shamrock Rovers host Bohs in a Dublin derby, Waterford welcome Derry City to the RSC, UCD entertain Dundalk and Neale Fenn takes charge of Cork City for the first time against Sligo Rovers.

