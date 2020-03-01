Finn Russell holds 'positive discussions' over Scotland return, but not in Six Nations

FINN RUSSELL has not been named in Scotland’s squad for their two remaining Six Nations games but talks have been held with a view to the outcast fly-half touring South Africa and New Zealand.

The Racing 92 playmaker has played no part in the Six Nations after being disciplined for a “breach of team protocol” ahead of the opening match against Ireland in Dublin.

It appeared there would be no way back for Russell under Gregor Townsend after he told the Sunday Times there would need to be ”big changes” for him to resume his Scotland career, taking a dig at the head coach’s style and man-management.

Townsend responded last month by questioning the number 10′s commitment to playing for his country, with Russell also have stated the pair have “no relationship”.

However, a week before Scotland face leaders France at Murrayfield, Scottish Rugby revealed there has been dialogue, raising the prospect of Russell facing world champions the Springboks and the All Blacks in July.

“While not named in the squad, positive discussions have taken place with stand-off Finn Russell, with the goal of these being continued over the next few weeks in order for him to be involved in the forthcoming Summer Tests,” Scottish Rugby tweeted.

Edinburgh lock Lewis Carmichael was added to the squad to take on Les Bleus and Wales as a replacement for Cornell du Preez, while wing Darcy Graham (knee) will play no part in the tournament.

