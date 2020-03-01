This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 1 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Finn Russell holds 'positive discussions' over Scotland return, but not in Six Nations

The Racing 92 playmaker was disciplined for a ‘breach of team protocol’.

By The42 Team Sunday 1 Mar 2020, 10:47 PM
11 minutes ago 154 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5029008
Racing 92 and Scotland fly-half Finn Russell.
Racing 92 and Scotland fly-half Finn Russell.
Racing 92 and Scotland fly-half Finn Russell.

FINN RUSSELL has not been named in Scotland’s squad for their two remaining Six Nations games but talks have been held with a view to the outcast fly-half touring South Africa and New Zealand.

The Racing 92 playmaker has played no part in the Six Nations after being disciplined for a “breach of team protocol” ahead of the opening match against Ireland in Dublin.

It appeared there would be no way back for Russell under Gregor Townsend after he told the Sunday Times there would need to be ”big changes” for him to resume his Scotland career, taking a dig at the head coach’s style and man-management.

Townsend responded last month by questioning the number 10′s commitment to playing for his country, with Russell also have stated the pair have “no relationship”.

However, a week before Scotland face leaders France at Murrayfield, Scottish Rugby revealed there has been dialogue, raising the prospect of Russell facing world champions the Springboks and the All Blacks in July. 

“While not named in the squad, positive discussions have taken place with stand-off Finn Russell, with the goal of these being continued over the next few weeks in order for him to be involved in the forthcoming Summer Tests,” Scottish Rugby tweeted.

Edinburgh lock Lewis Carmichael was added to the squad to take on Les Bleus and Wales as a replacement for Cornell du Preez, while wing Darcy Graham (knee) will play no part in the tournament.

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie