Finn Russell still not back in Scotland camp ahead of key game

Scottish out-half remains in exile as their season reaches make-or-break point.

By Garry Doyle Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 8:07 AM
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

FINN RUSSELL IS still out in the international cold, according to Mike Blair, Gregor Townsend’s right-hand-man.

The Scottish out-half has not played once in this Six Nations championship and it is inconceivable at this stage that he will feature in Saturday’s wooden spoon decider against the Italians.

“We’ve been talking about this topic for three or four weeks now,” Blair, the assistant Scottish coach, said. “It seems like we keep going back to it. The situation is that Finn is not involved with the squad and until something changes that will continue to be the case.”

In Russell’s absence, Adam Hastings has played relatively well and Blair wasn’t shy about singing the Glasgow player’s praises yesterday.

Adam’s decision making has been excellent, particularly at the start of the Ireland game, by taking simple options, playing through and holding on to ball. It’s gone well,” Blair said.

“There are parts of his game that he still needs to improve. But he’s a young player and the more games he plays at this level, the more he’ll understand about when to pass and when to kick. We’ve been really impressed with what he’s done.”

One man who is back in the fold is Matt Fagerson, the Glasgow No 8, who has overcome a two-month injury to reclaim his place in the squad. Fagerson suggested squad unity is as strong as ever – despite the Russell saga.

There’s a good vibe in camp and everyone’s really positive,” he said. “They might have been two losses but they were really close and the boys played really well. It’s not like anyone’s heads are down. Everyone’s just focused on Italy and not looking back to what happened over the last two weeks.”

The one bright bit from their season has been their defence – which is noticeably more organised and impressive since Steve Tandy – once the main man at the Ospreys – has come into Townsend’s backroom staff.

 “It’s a different sort of system to what Matt Taylor (Tandy’s predecessor) had. Tattsy (Taylor) is a great coach but what we have now just seems like a breath of fresh air with Steve coming in.

“He speaks really well with the boys, always gives positive feedback around helping them out when they do something wrong. Everyone has bought into it. I’ve only been here two days so I’m still learning, but by the looks of it everyone is on the same page.

“Everyone knows what they are doing, and no one is caught coming out of the line and leaving gaps.”

