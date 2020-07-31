Wexford secure first win, Cabinteely underline their spot atop division 1

WEXFORD FC PUT their first win of the season on the board to put daylight between them and the bottom of the SSE Airtricity first division thanks a commanding 1-3 win away to Athlone Town.

The crushing loss on restart night leaves Town still looking for their first point of the 2020 season after three outings, while Wexford move to five points thanks to Kaleem Simon’s brace after Ronan Manning had cancelled out Jack Doherty’s opener for the visitors.

There were just two further goals across the night’s three other first division matches. And they both came for leaders Cabinteely as Bray-Cobh and UCD-Longford both resulted in Stalemates.

Cabinteely strengthened their position thanks to goals in either half, Kevin Knight and Shane Barnes scoring to seal the 0-2 win in Galway.