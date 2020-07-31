This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 1 August, 2020
Wexford secure first win, Cabinteely underline their spot atop division 1

There were four matches as the Airtricity League’s second tier returned this evening.

By The42 Team Friday 31 Jul 2020, 10:31 PM
1 hour ago 1,122 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5165647
File photo from the league's opening night back in February.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
File photo from the league's opening night back in February.
File photo from the league's opening night back in February.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

WEXFORD FC PUT their first win of the season on the board to put daylight between them and the bottom of the SSE Airtricity first division thanks a commanding 1-3 win away to Athlone Town.

The crushing loss on restart night leaves Town still looking for their first point of the 2020 season after three outings, while Wexford move to five points thanks to Kaleem Simon’s brace after Ronan Manning had cancelled out Jack Doherty’s opener for the visitors.

There were just two further goals across the night’s three other first division matches. And they both came for leaders Cabinteely as Bray-Cobh and UCD-Longford both resulted in Stalemates.

Cabinteely strengthened their position thanks to goals in either half, Kevin Knight and Shane Barnes scoring to seal the 0-2 win in Galway.

