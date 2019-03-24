Football state of play: What teams are promoted and relegated after dramatic final day?

AFTER AN EVENTFUL final day of action across the football leagues, promotion and relegation have been decided in three of the four divisions.

Bryan Menton celebrates Meath's promotion with Darragh Campion. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The only thing up for debate is which county will join Laois in achieving promotion from Division 3.

Westmeath and Louth will play one another next week in their refixed round 6 clash, with a draw or win sealing the Lake County’s promotion.

Only a victory will send the Wee County up. Down sit in second place but are out of the running due to their inferior scoring difference.

Here’s the state of play across all four divisions:

Division 1

Final: Kerry vs Mayo

Relegated: Roscommon & Cavan

Results:

Cavan 1-10 Dublin 1-16

Mayo 3-15 Monaghan 1-18

Roscommon 0-13 Kerry 2-17

Tyrone 3-15 Galway 1-14

Division 2

Promoted/final: Meath & Donegal

Relegated: Cork & Tipperary

Results:

Armagh 1-14 Cork 3-9

Donegal 1-20 Kildare 0-10

Meath 2-12 Fermanagh 0-11

Tipperary 1-19 Clare 3-15

Division 3

Promoted/final: Laois & Westmeath/Louth

Relegated: Carlow & Sligo

Results:

Down 1-6 Louth 0-10

Laois 1-15 Carlow 1-12

Sligo 1-10 Offaly 1-11

Westmeath 1-14 Longford 1-10

Fixtures:

Westmeath v Louth

Division 4

Promoted/final: Derry & Leitrim

Results:

Limerick 1-11 Antrim 2-12

Wicklow 0-8 London 0-6

Derry 3-21 Wexford 4-16

Leitrim 1-20 Waterford 2-9

