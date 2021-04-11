Forgotten man at Everton wants to 'make history' after nearly 2 years out

Jean-Philippe Gbamin pictured on his return to action after nearly two years out.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin pictured on his return to action after nearly two years out.

JEAN-PHILIPPE GBAMIN has spoken of his desire to make his mark for Everton following his return to action this week after two long-term injuries.

Having joined the Toffees from Mainz in August 2019 before featuring in two games for his new club that month, the Ivory Coast midfielder was soon sidelined, initially by a quadriceps problem and then by an Achilles injury.

Gbamin made his comeback appearance as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday.

Ahead of Monday’s trip to Brighton, the 25-year-old has been speaking about words of advice he has received from Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti and his hopes for the future with the Merseyside outfit.

Gbamin told evertontv: “We (he and Ancelotti) were speaking about this not too long ago. He told me when he was playing and he was young, he had something like two years not playing because of his knee, so to keep my head down and work hard to come back.

“He said, ‘after this, everything will make you stronger, because you see life differently and see football differently. And if you work hard and you are serious, your career can only go up’.

“For the short term, I want to help the team as much as I can. I want to have some game time and feel more and more ready to play and maybe play 90 minutes.

“I still have three years on my contract and I want to make part of the history of Everton.

“Now I’m focused on the games and will work hard to be prepared for any occasion and ready to play.”

Gbamin’s rehabilitation after the quadriceps issue was almost finished when he suffered the Achilles injury in May last year.

He says it was important he “never got down”.

“You learn to be patient and to work hard,” Gbamin said.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“You see life differently. If now I’m here (at this point), it’s because I never got down. I still had my head up and worked hard.

“Now I know how it feels to be out for almost two years, so I will just enjoy the time I’m on the pitch and training with the guys and give everything.”

He added: “I can now put something to the team. I will give everything on the pitch.

“We have a great team, full of good players, and if I can be part of this team it will be amazing.”

The Brighton contest is one of nine games remaining this term for Everton, who are eighth in the Premier League table.