Friday 25 June 2021
Former Cork City man Jimmy Keohane pens two-year Rochdale deal

The Kilkenny native has extended his stay with Brian Barry-Murphy’s side after impressing last season.

By Paul Dollery Friday 25 Jun 2021, 1:34 PM
JIMMY KEOHANE HAS committed the next two years of his career to Rochdale by extending his contract with the League Two club.

Despite attracting attention from elsewhere after excelling last season, Keohane has signed a new deal that runs until the summer of 2023.

Last month, the versatile 30-year-old’s team-mates and supporters at Rochdale voted him as their Player of the Season for 2020-21. He also won the club’s Goal of the Season award.

Although he operated mostly as a full-back, Keohane managed to find the net 10 times in 50 appearances during a campaign that culminated in relegation from League One for Brian Barry-Murphy’s side.

“I’m delighted to get it sorted and I’m really looking forward to the next two years at Rochdale,” the Kilkenny native said today after penning his new contract.

“Towards the end of the season we picked up a lot of points against some very good teams and keeping quite a few players from that squad will be integral going forward. If we can carry a bit of the momentum from the end of the season moving into next, we should be fine.

“Personally I was delighted to win the Players’ and Supporters’ Player of the Season awards. As a team, getting relegated did put a dampener on them, but it was pleasing to get the recognition.

“Hopefully the supporters are back in this season. It’s great having a home crowd, and also having the support away from home, because they are a huge part of this club. It will be great to have them back.”

After a two-year spell at Cork City – where he was a Premier Division and FAI Cup winner in 2017 – Keohane joined Rochdale in February 2019.

The new deal for the former Wexford and Sligo Rovers player comes just days after compatriot Eoghan O’Connell also extended his stay at Rochdale.

