Sunday 3 January 2021
Former France boss Philippe Saint-Andre appointed Montpellier head coach

The Top 14 club have sacked Xavier Garbajosa.

By AFP Sunday 3 Jan 2021, 3:38 PM
1 hour ago
Montpellier have turned to Philippe Saint-Andre.
Image: PA
Image: PA

FORMER FRANCE COACH Philippe Saint-Andre took over as head coach of Montpellier today after the Top 14 club sacked Xavier Garbajosa.

Saint-Andre had been brought in as director of rugby, but Garbajosa was sacked as sporting manager in the wake of Montpellier’s 16-9 defeat by Toulouse yesterday,

“After a detailed analysis of our sporting situation, Montpellier Herault Rugby and Xavier Garbajosa have decided to end their collaboration,” the club said.

Montpellier added that Saint-Andre, who was France coach between 2011-15, would take over the “management of the professional team with the support of the current staff and more particularly two coaches in Jean-Baptiste Elissalde and Olivier Azam”.

Garbajosa, 44, had been with Montpellier since summer 2019, having replaced New Zealander Vern Cotter.

Montpellier currently sit in 13th spot in the Top 14, having won just three of their 10 matches this season.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

