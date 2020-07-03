This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 3 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hamilton quickest off the mark as Formula 1 finally returns after longest break in its history

215 days since the last competitive action, the Austrian Grand Prix’s first practice session got underway today.

By Press Association Friday 3 Jul 2020, 1:41 PM
33 minutes ago 258 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5140697
Lewis Hamilton steers his car around the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg.
Image: Mark Thompson
Lewis Hamilton steers his car around the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg.
Lewis Hamilton steers his car around the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg.
Image: Mark Thompson

LEWIS HAMILTON KICKED off his world championship defence in typical fashion by setting the fastest time in first practice ahead of the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.

The delayed campaign finally got under way at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring on Friday, three-and-a-half months after the doomed Australian Grand Prix was cancelled and 215 days since the final competitive action in Abu Dhabi at the end of last year.

It marks the longest break in Formula One history after this season’s calendar was torn up following the Covid-19 pandemic.

But there was a familiar name at the top of the time charts in Austria, as Hamilton – this year bidding to equal Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world championships – set a blistering pace.

The 35-year-old Mercedes driver finished a third of a second clear of team-mate Valtteri Bottas, with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen in third, 0.6 seconds off the pace.

Mercedes, who have ditched their traditional silver livery for black this term in the fight against racism, confirmed they are using their controversial Dual-Axis System (DAS).

The device, which they first unveiled at testing in February, allows Hamilton to pull his steering wheel towards him, narrowing the alignment of the front wheels on his Mercedes and increasing his straight-line speed. He can also push the wheel away before cornering to improve the car’s set-up.

And the early evidence suggests that the concept will enable the sport’s all-conquering team to begin yet another campaign as the team to beat as they go in search of a seventh consecutive drivers’ and constructors’ championship.

Team principal Toto Wolff was wearing a face visor in the Mercedes garage as the sport operates under unprecedented measures during the coronavirus crisis.

Face masks are mandatory, while teams are operating in mini-bubbles to ensure a positive Covid-19 test will not close the show as it did in Melbourne back in March. There were no fans at the circuit.

It was McLaren’s withdrawal – after one of their team members contracted, and later recovered, from the virus, – which set the chain in motion for the event to be called off.

The British team will have been pleased here to see Carlos Sainz fourth in the order, with team-mate Lando Norris in sixth. Racing Point’s Sergio Perez spilt the pair in fifth.

Ferrari are running the car which proved to be off the pace in testing before they introduce their updated machine at the scheduled third round in Hungary later this month.

Charles Leclerc was only 10th here, an eye-watering 1.1 seconds behind Hamilton, with Sebastian Vettel even further back in 12th. The four-time world champion could be entering the final year of his career if he is unable to find a seat for 2021 after being dropped by Ferrari.

The second running of the weekend begins later on Friday afternoon.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie