France's Antoine Dupont [file photo]. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Paris 2024

France to face defending champs Fiji in the Olympic 7s final

Antoine Dupont and co. will take on the kings of 7s rugby at Stade de France.
3.26pm, 27 Jul 2024
HOSTS FRANCE WILL face Fiji in the Olympic men’s 7s final at Stade de France this evening [KO 6.45pm Irish time].

The French and the Fijians are both guaranteed medals after their semi-final wins this afternoon but will be going all out for gold in what should be a thrilling decider in Paris.

Fiji are the defending back-to-back champions and have never lost a match at the Olympic Games, but France will be roared on by a massive home crowd.

It promises to be a thrilling final.

The French sealed their spot with a 19-5 win over South Africa, exploding into life in the second half after a rare 0-0 scoreline at half time. 

The Blitzboks led early in the second after a Tristan Leyds score but France hit back with two tries from Rayan Rebbadj and a third from Jordan Sepho with the last play of the game.

Antoine Dupont was used off the bench by the French again in the semi-final and will now be part of the French effort to earn glorious golds this evening.

The Fijians followed them into the final after a dominant second-half performance of their own against Australia, the game having been tied at 7-7 at half time.

Tries from Joji Nasova, Iosefo Masi Baleiwairiki, Kaminieli Rasaku and Selesitino Ravutaumada did most of the damage for Fiji as they ran out 31-7 winners to seal their place in the decider. 

