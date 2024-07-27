France to face defending champs Fiji in the Olympic 7s final

HOSTS FRANCE WILL face Fiji in the Olympic men’s 7s final at Stade de France this evening [KO 6.45pm Irish time].

The French and the Fijians are both guaranteed medals after their semi-final wins this afternoon but will be going all out for gold in what should be a thrilling decider in Paris.

Advertisement

Fiji are the defending back-to-back champions and have never lost a match at the Olympic Games, but France will be roared on by a massive home crowd.

It promises to be a thrilling final.

The French sealed their spot with a 19-5 win over South Africa, exploding into life in the second half after a rare 0-0 scoreline at half time.

The Blitzboks led early in the second after a Tristan Leyds score but France hit back with two tries from Rayan Rebbadj and a third from Jordan Sepho with the last play of the game.

Antoine Dupont was used off the bench by the French again in the semi-final and will now be part of the French effort to earn glorious golds this evening.

The Fijians followed them into the final after a dominant second-half performance of their own against Australia, the game having been tied at 7-7 at half time.

Tries from Joji Nasova, Iosefo Masi Baleiwairiki, Kaminieli Rasaku and Selesitino Ravutaumada did most of the damage for Fiji as they ran out 31-7 winners to seal their place in the decider.