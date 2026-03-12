France coach Galthie beefs up his second row, Wales named unchanged squad

FRANCE COACH FABIEN Galthie has opted for a sturdier second row against England in their final Six Nations match on Saturday, bringing in Emmanuel Meafou and Thibaud Flament.

The defending champions are bidding this weekend to win back-to-back Six Nations titles for the first time since 2007. Just as he did against Italy and their powerful pack, Galthie has opted for the hulking Toulouse pair in the engine room.

The move was partly forced by flanker Oscar Jegou, who has been one of France’s best players in the tournament, copping a four-match suspension for eye-gouging Scotland hooker Ewan Ashman, and No. 8 Anthony Jelonch hurting his hamstring in training during the week.

Charles Ollivon moves from lock to No. 8, with Temo Matiu — the son of New Zealand-born former France international Legi Matiu — taking Jegou’s place at openside to earn his first cap.

Temo Matiu, in action for UBB in the Top 14 recently. Jose Romano / Icon Sport Jose Romano / Icon Sport / Icon Sport

Lock Mickael Guillard, who was man-of-the-match against Ireland in the tournament opener, drops to the bench.

In the backline, Toulouse centre Pierre-Louis Barassi comes in for Bordeaux-Begles’s Nicolas Depoortere, who dislocated his shoulder against Scotland last week.

Wales

Coach Steve Tandy urged his Wales players to “go up another level” after naming an unchanged team for their Six Nations finale against Italy as they seek to end a painful losing streak.

Wales coach Steve Tandy. Andrew Orchard / Andrew Orchard sports photography Andrew Orchard / Andrew Orchard sports photography / Andrew Orchard sports photography

The Welsh go into Saturday’s last round bottom of the table and on a run of 15 successive defeats in the tournament since beating Italy in March 2023.

But they pushed Ireland hard in Dublin last week and were within one score of their hosts until the final minutes, before eventually losing 27-17.

“Having an unchanged team, I think it reflects the cohesion and the consistency in the group and the consistency of performance out in Ireland,” Tandy said on Thursday.

“This week we need to go up another level. Against Ireland we stepped up to the plate physically. Now it’s putting it all together and creating our best performance this weekend.”

In the only change to the Wales 23, Scarlets full-back Blair Murray is named on the bench in place of Bath wing Louie Hennessey.

Wales face an Italy side seeking to win three matches in a single Six Nations for the first time.

The Azzurri, due to name their team later on Thursday, will arrive in Cardiff following their first-ever victory against England.

*****

France

15. Thomas Ramos

14. Theo Attissogbe

13. Pierre-Louis Barassi

12. Yoram Moefana

11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey

10. Matthieu Jalibert

9. Antoine Dupont (captain)

1. Jean-Baptiste Gros

2. Julien Marchand

3. Dorian Aldegheri

4. Thibaud Flament

5. Emmanuel Meafou

6. Francois Cros

7. Temo Matiu

8. Charles Ollivon

Replacements:

16. Peato Mauvaka

17. Rodrigue Neti

18. Demba Bamba

19. Hugo Auradou

20. Mickael Guillard

21. Joshua Brennan

22. Baptiste Serin

23. Emilien Gailleton

Wales

15. Louis Rees-Zammit

14. Ellis Mee

13. Eddie James

12. Joe Hawkins

11. Josh Adams

10. Dan Edwards

9. Tomos Williams

1. Rhys Carre

2. Dewi Lake (captain)

3. Tomas Francis

4. Dafydd Jenkins

5. Ben Carter

6. Alex Mann

7. James Botham

8. Aaron Wainwright

Replacements: