Tuesday 13 September 2022
France and PSG defender sidelined for six weeks ahead of World Cup

Kimpembe suffered the injury in PSG’s 1-0 victory against Brest.

Presnel Kimpembe.
Image: Glenn Gervot
Image: Glenn Gervot

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN’S French international defender Presnel Kimpembe will be out for around six weeks with a hamstring injury, leaving him little time to be fit for the World Cup, the club said on Tuesday.

Kimpembe, 27, suffered the injury in PSG’s 1-0 victory against Brest on Saturday.

France begin the defence of their World Cup title against Australia in Qatar on 22 November.

“Presnel Kimpembe will not be available for about six weeks. A new assessment will be made in eight days,” PSG said in a statement.

The injury also rules the 28-times capped Kimpembe out of PSG’s Champions League group stage matches.

The French side face Maccabi Haifa in Israel on Wednesday after making a winning start against Juventus in their first game.

Kimpembe is one of several key France stars sidelined through injury as the World Cup approaches.

Midfielder Paul Pogba is recovering from knee surgery whilst both N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema are also sidelined.

