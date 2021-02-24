BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 24 February 2021
Advertisement

France v Scotland Six Nations match to be played as scheduled this weekend

Tournament organisers ‘continue to monitor the situation very closely’ ahead of Sunday’s game.

By AFP Wednesday 24 Feb 2021, 1:22 PM
1 hour ago 1,077 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5363812
Coach Fabien Galthie was among the 15 French players and staff to test positive.
Image: PA
Coach Fabien Galthie was among the 15 French players and staff to test positive.
Coach Fabien Galthie was among the 15 French players and staff to test positive.
Image: PA

Updated 27 minutes ago

SUNDAY’S SIX NATIONS match between France and Scotland will go ahead as scheduled after tournament organisers gave it the all-clear.

The match in Paris was placed in doubt after 15 French players and staff including captain Charles Ollivon and coach Fabien Galthie tested positive for Covid-19 following their win against Ireland in Dublin.

But the French Rugby Federation confirmed that there had been no additional cases from tests carried out on Monday and Tuesday, and organisers have given the game the green light to go ahead.

“Further to a meeting of the Six Nations Testing Oversight Group (TOG) this morning to review the latest tests results of the French Squad, the Six Nations confirm the plans to stage the France v Scotland match as originally scheduled this coming Sunday,” a statement read.

“We continue to monitor the situation very closely and are in regular contact with both unions.”

Joining Galthie and Ollivon in being forced to self-isolate were seven other players who figured in France’s opening wins.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Tests will be conducted daily up to the France-Scotland game on Sunday,” the FFR said.

Galthie’s men top the championship table after brushing aside Italy 50-10 and then scraping past Ireland 15-13.

© – AFP, 2021

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie