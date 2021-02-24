France v Scotland Six Nations match to be played as scheduled this weekend

Coach Fabien Galthie was among the 15 French players and staff to test positive.

SUNDAY’S SIX NATIONS match between France and Scotland will go ahead as scheduled after tournament organisers gave it the all-clear.

The match in Paris was placed in doubt after 15 French players and staff including captain Charles Ollivon and coach Fabien Galthie tested positive for Covid-19 following their win against Ireland in Dublin.

But the French Rugby Federation confirmed that there had been no additional cases from tests carried out on Monday and Tuesday, and organisers have given the game the green light to go ahead.

“Further to a meeting of the Six Nations Testing Oversight Group (TOG) this morning to review the latest tests results of the French Squad, the Six Nations confirm the plans to stage the France v Scotland match as originally scheduled this coming Sunday,” a statement read.

“We continue to monitor the situation very closely and are in regular contact with both unions.”

Joining Galthie and Ollivon in being forced to self-isolate were seven other players who figured in France’s opening wins.

“Tests will be conducted daily up to the France-Scotland game on Sunday,” the FFR said.

Galthie’s men top the championship table after brushing aside Italy 50-10 and then scraping past Ireland 15-13.

