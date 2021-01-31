Chat ruled out of France's Six Nations opener as Galthié trims squad

Chat: ruled out of Italy game with a calf problem.

HOOKER CAMILLE CHAT will miss France’s opening Six Nations game injured while back-row forward Gregory Alldritt has been recalled to the squad, the French rugby federation announced on Sunday.

The FFR said Chat, the back-up hooker last season, had a calf problem. Alldritt, of La Rochelle, underwent an arthroscopy last Monday which prevented him from joining the squad who are preparing for their campaign in isolation at a hotel in Nice.

France’s first game is against Italy in Rome next Saturday.

The FFR had originally taken 42 players to Nice but the usual practice of allowing players omitted from a Six Nations squad to return to their clubs for the weekend was deemed unwise because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the FFR agreed with French clubs to cut the squad to 31 who would stay in their bubble for the eight-week campaign.

The FFR announced a list of 31 on Sunday saying that in addition to Chat, newcomer Thierry Paiva, a Bordeaux-Begles prop, had “withdrawn”.

Peato Mauvaka of Toulouse replaced Chat. Another Toulouse player, Jean-Baptiste Gros, came in for Paiva. Gros was part of coach Fabien Galthié’s original squad but withdrew injured and was replaced by Paiva.

Two Lyon players, scrum-half Baptiste Couilloud and second-row Killian Geraci, who had been released, also rejoined the squad.

France Six Nations squad

Backs: Antoine Dupont, Baptiste Serin, Baptiste Couilloud; Matthieu Jalibert , Louis Carbonel; Pierre-Louis Barassi, Gael Fickou, Arthur Vincent; Damian Penaud, Teddy Thomas, Gabin Villiere; Anthony Bouthier, Brice Dulin.

Forwards: Dorian Aldegheri, Cyril Baille, Pierre Bourgarit, Peato Mauvaka, Georges-Henri Colombe, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mohamed Haouas, Julien Marchand; Bernard Le Roux, Paul Willemse, Romain Taofifenua, Baptiste Pesenti, Killian Geraci; Cameron Woki, Charles Ollivon, Dylan Cretin, Anthony Jelonch, Gregory Alldritt.

