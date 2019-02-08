France make raft of changes for Six Nations test against England

FRENCH COACH JACQUES Brunel has made six changes to the side that threw away victory against Wales for Sunday’s daunting trip to Twickenham [KO 3pm].
Centres Romain Ntamack and Wesley Fofana drop out and are replaced by Mathieu Bastareaud and Geoffrey Doumayrou – both of whom played in last year’s win over England in Paris.
Yoann Huget, whose ghastly error gifted a try to George North last week, moves to full-back to allow Gael Fickou be introduced to the wing at the expense of Maxime Medard.
Highly-rated young prop Demba Bamba replaces the injured Uini Atonio, while Felix Lambey is promoted from the bench to take Paul Willemse’s berth in the second-row. Yacouba Camara, meanwhile, plays at flanker in place of Wenceslas Lauret.
France (v England):
15. Yoann Huget
14. Damian Penaud
13. Mathieu Bastareaud
12. Geoffrey Doumayrou
11. Gael Fickou
10. Camille Lopez
9. Morgan Parra
1. Jefferson Poirot
2. Guilhem Guirado (c)
3. Demba Bamba
4. Sébastien Vahaamahina
5. Félix Lambey
6. Yacouba Camara
7. Arthur Iturria
8. Louis Picamoles
Replacements
16. Pierre Bourgarit
17. Dany Priso
18. Dorian Aldegheri
19. Paul Willemse
20. Gregory Alldritt
21. Antoine Dupont
22. Romain Ntamack
23. Thomas Ramos
