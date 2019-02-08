France make raft of changes for Six Nations test against England

Yoann Huget has retained his place in spite of that mistake against Wales.

FRENCH COACH JACQUES Brunel has made six changes to the side that threw away victory against Wales for Sunday’s daunting trip to Twickenham [KO 3pm].

Centres Romain Ntamack and Wesley Fofana drop out and are replaced by Mathieu Bastareaud and Geoffrey Doumayrou – both of whom played in last year’s win over England in Paris.

Yoann Huget, whose ghastly error gifted a try to George North last week, moves to full-back to allow Gael Fickou be introduced to the wing at the expense of Maxime Medard.

Highly-rated young prop Demba Bamba replaces the injured Uini Atonio, while Felix Lambey is promoted from the bench to take Paul Willemse’s berth in the second-row. Yacouba Camara, meanwhile, plays at flanker in place of Wenceslas Lauret.

France (v England):

15. Yoann Huget

14. Damian Penaud

13. Mathieu Bastareaud

12. Geoffrey Doumayrou

11. Gael Fickou

10. Camille Lopez

9. Morgan Parra

1. Jefferson Poirot

2. Guilhem Guirado (c)

3. Demba Bamba

4. Sébastien Vahaamahina

5. Félix Lambey

6. Yacouba Camara

7. Arthur Iturria

8. Louis Picamoles

Replacements

16. Pierre Bourgarit

17. Dany Priso

18. Dorian Aldegheri

19. Paul Willemse

20. Gregory Alldritt

21. Antoine Dupont

22. Romain Ntamack

23. Thomas Ramos

