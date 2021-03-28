Francis Ngannou claims heavyweight UFC title with knockout of Stipe Miocic

FRANCIS NGANNOU KNOCKLED out old rival Stipe Miocic in the UFC 260 main event last night to claim the heavyweight belt.

Ngannou — who was stopped by Miocic three years ago — unleashed some ferocious punches to end the rematch in the second round.

The Cameroon-born former boxer said afterwards the victory was the realisation of a dream.

“I don’t know if I can find the vocabulary to express this, but it feels so amazing,” Ngannou said.

“Even though I’ve been winning fights, I had this thing inside of me that I never released. It was like a promise that I made to myself since I was young. To prove the doubters and the people that thought I was beneath them that it wasn’t my fault. If I ever had the opportunity, I would do great and even greater and that’s what I’m here for.”

In the co-main event in Vegas, Tyron Woodley lost his fourth fight on the trot.

The former welterweight champ was submitted by Vicente Luque with a choke late in the first round.

The Apex gym hosted some spectators last night — like Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian — but the UFC heads to Florida for its next pay-per-view event, where they’ll be allowed to sell tickets for every seat in the Jacksonville venue.