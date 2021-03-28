BE PART OF THE TEAM

Francis Ngannou claims heavyweight UFC title with knockout of Stipe Miocic

Ngannou overwhelmed his opponent to avenge a 2018 defeat.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Mar 2021, 10:52 AM
46 minutes ago 1,065 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5394259
Francis Ngannou punches Stipe Miocic in their UFC heavyweight championship fight.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Francis Ngannou punches Stipe Miocic in their UFC heavyweight championship fight.
Francis Ngannou punches Stipe Miocic in their UFC heavyweight championship fight.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FRANCIS NGANNOU KNOCKLED out old rival Stipe Miocic in the UFC 260 main event last night to claim the heavyweight belt. 

Ngannou — who was stopped by Miocic three years ago — unleashed some ferocious punches to end the rematch in the second round. 

The Cameroon-born former boxer said afterwards the victory was the realisation of a dream. 

“I don’t know if I can find the vocabulary to express this, but it feels so amazing,” Ngannou said.

“Even though I’ve been winning fights, I had this thing inside of me that I never released. It was like a promise that I made to myself since I was young. To prove the doubters and the people that thought I was beneath them that it wasn’t my fault. If I ever had the opportunity, I would do great and even greater and that’s what I’m here for.”

In the co-main event in Vegas, Tyron Woodley lost his fourth fight on the trot.

The former welterweight champ was submitted by Vicente Luque with a choke late in the first round.

The Apex gym hosted some spectators last night — like Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian — but the UFC heads to Florida for its next pay-per-view event, where they’ll be allowed to sell tickets for every seat in the Jacksonville venue. 

