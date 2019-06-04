This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It would be a shame to see him leave' - Keogh hopeful Lampard doesn't take Chelsea job

The Derby boss is being heavily linked with the soon-to-be-vacant gig at Stamford Bridge.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 3:17 PM
DERBY COUNTY CAPTAIN Richard Keogh hopes manager Frank Lampard sticks around amid speculation linking with the soon-to-be-vacant Chelsea job. 

Maurizio Sarri’s curiously cool relationship with the London club looks set to come to an end soon, with all signs pointing to his succeeding Max Allegri as manager of Juventus. Given Lampard’s impressive debut season with Derby, his status at the club and the fact Chelsea’s imminent transfer ban will likely dissuade the game’s elite managers, the Derby boss has been widely touted for the job. 

Irish international Keogh, however, hopes Lampard stays put, telling a press conference ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifier with Denmark that he would be sad to see his manager leave should that come to pass. 

“Yeah, for sure.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the gaffer having worked with him this season. He’s going to have a fantastic career as a manager, for sure. Naturally with speculation going on as regards Sarri, the gaffer is obviously going to get mentioned because of his legendary status at the club and the good job he did with us this season.

As far as I know, he is looking forward to next season as much as I am and it would be a shame to see him leave, for sure. But in this industry, when you’re doing a good job and if you’re Frank Lampard then you are going to get linked with clubs.

“Hopefully he stays, I’ve really enjoyed working with him. He’s really improved me as a footballer and the football club, and I have a good relationship with him. So hopefully he continues.” 

Richard Keogh Richard Keogh faces the press. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Lampard led Derby to the play-off final in his debut season as a manager, but lost 2-1 to an Aston Villa side featuring John Terry on their coaching staff. 

At a remove from the defeat – his second in a play-off final – Keogh admitted it hurt. 

“When you lose a big like that it hurts, for sure. I was very proud of our group, to achieve what we did in getting there was amazing, and we had some great moments along the way.

“Obviously we couldn’t quite get over the final hurdle and it hurts, and it hurts for a few days.

“When you get a little older you learn how to deal with these things a little better, and my main thing was to get round the younger guys.” 

Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

