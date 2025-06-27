Free agent McLaughlin and Philadelphia-born defender link up with Ireland squad

ERIN MCLAUGHLIN has been added to the Ireland squad for Sunday’s match against the USA in TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio (kick-off: 8pm Irish time).

Donegal native McLaughlin is a free agent, having recently left Portsmouth, and will hope to win her fourth Irish cap this weekend.

The 22-year-old can cover midfield and attack and provides back-up to the squad following the withdrawal of the injured pair of Megan Campbell (ankle) and Denise O’Sullivan (knee).

Philadelphia-born Dee Bradley will also train with the squad in Ohio, but won’t be available for selection against the US.

The Durham defender links up with Carla Ward’s side for the first time and qualifies to represent Ireland through her Donegal-born father and Cork-born mother.​​​​​​​

IRELAND WNT SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Unattached), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (West Ham United), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace)

Midfielders: Megan Connolly (Lazio), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Ruesha Littlejohn (Shamrock Rovers), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Ellen Molloy (Wexford), Erin McLaughlin (Unattached)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Emily Murphy (Newcastle United), Saoirse Noonan (Celtic), Erin Healy (Adelaide United)