Dublin football and Cork hurling GAA club games live on TV next weekend

DUBLIN FOOTBALL AND Cork hurling senior club championship action will be covered live on TG4 next Sunday.

The double-bill of group ties action begins at 2pm from Parnell Park in the Dublin senior football championship as Ballymun Kickhams face Whitehall Colmcille.

Both teams are in with a chance of reaching the quarter-finals heading into this final group game. Ballymun, currently on three points after two matches, know a win or a draw will see them advance, while Whitehall Colmcille, with two points after two games, chase the victory they need.

Advertisement

Ballymun Kickhams can call on John and Paddy Small, and Evan Comerford from the current Dublin senior squad, while Lee Gannon and Eoghan O’Donnell will spearhead the Whitehall Colmcille challenge.

Ballymun Kickhams' Dean Rock with young fans after their recent match against Castleknock. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Sarsfields’ Jack O'Connor and Cathal McCarthy celebrate at the final whistle of last year's Munster senior club final. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Then at 4pm, it’s the Cork premier senior hurling showdown between Sarsfields, All-Ireland club finalists last January, and Glen Rovers, who returned to the top level this season after their senior A title win last year.

This final group game will determine which team has a chance of a direct passage to the semi-final stage or have to settle for a quarter-final spot. Both have won their two games to date and are assured of their place in the knockout stages.

Throw-in at Páirc Uí Rinn is 4pm with county senior stars like Robert and Eoin Downey, Patrick Horgan, and Jack O’Connor set to feature.

*****

Sunday 7 September

Dublin senior football: 2pm – Whitehall Colmcille v Ballymun Kickhams.