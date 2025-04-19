Wexford win Leinster opener as Clare reach third Munster football final in a row

Leinster SHC

Wexford 2-24 Antrim 0-19

Munster SFC

Clare 2-18 Tipperary 1-15

Ulster SFC

Fermanagh 0-23 Down 2-19

Connacht SFC

Leitrim 0-13 Mayo 0-20

THE WEXFORD HURLERS opened their Leinster SHC campaign with a commanding victory over Antrim at home in Wexford Park.

Second-half goals from Kevin Foley and Cian Byrne proved crucial as Keith Rossiter’s side overturned the shock defeat they suffered at the hands of the Saffrons in last year’s Leinster series.

Lee Chin also slotted 12 frees and finished with a tally of 16 points to get Wexford off the mark.

Antrim made the brighter start, opening a 0-6 0-2 lead in the first 10 minutes before Wexford were reduced to 14 with the loss of Jack O’Connor to a straight red card in the 21st minute.

Wexford were back on top at that stage and a Lee Chin free sent them into the half-time break with a 0-14 0-10 lead.

Antrim cut the gap to two by the 40th minute with James McNaughton and Gerard Walsh eating into the deficit. Keelan Molloy also had a goal chance which was deflected over for a point by Wexford goalkeeper Mark Fanning.

With Wexford four up, Foley then supplied the first goal in the 52nd minute. Byrne lifted the second red flag with 10 minutes to go to help ease Wexford over the line.

Leitrim produced a spirited fight against Mayo in the Connacht semi-final, just falling out of contention in the final quarter at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada.

Mayo held a slender one-point lead at half-time in horrible conditions and had just a three-point advantage heading into the last 15 minutes. Points from Ryan O’Donoghue and Paul Towey helped open a five-point gap while Jack Carney and Jordan Flynn also kicked important scores to see a relieved Mayo progress to the Connacht final.

Leitrim midfielder Barry McNulty produced a man of the match performance, hitting two brilliant two-pointers and another sliced effort to lead an impressive challenge against Kevin McStay’s side.

Meanwhile, Clare have booked their place in a third Munster SFC final in a row following a six-point win over Tipperary.

Mark McInerney helped himself to 2-5, with the goals coming in each half. His first arrived after 17 minutes to push Clare into a three-point lead. Tipperary grabbed the last three scores of the first half to leave just two between the sides, as Cian Smith and Darragh Brennan combined. One of those was a two-pointer from Brennan to send Tipperary into the break with all the momentum.

McInerney grabbed his second goal within 10 minutes of the restart to give Clare some breathing space. Two scores from Emmet McMahon extended their lead to 10 heading into the final quarter.

A Seán O’Connor goal left five between the sides with heading into injury time but Clare showed the composure to secure the win, with McMahon and Keelan Sexton tagging on the insurance scores.

In the Ulster SFC, a late Ryan McEvoy goal helped Down complete a late rally and clinch a dramatic two-point victory over Fermangh.

Fermanagh were seven points clear after 50 minutes and were still five in front inside the final 10 minutes before Down mustered one final charge to snatch the win.

Daniel Guinness, who had just scored a two-pointer, drilled a low shot past Fermanagh keeper Sean McNally to leave just two between the sides. Pat Havern then added a brace of points to level the tie before McEvoy plundered for Down’s second goal to grab the lead in dramatic fashion.

Fermanagh replied with a point before the final whistle as Down celebrated a comeback win and look forward to the Ulster semi-finals.

