6 GAA club storylines to look out for this weekend

1. Ulster senior football semi-final

Saturday: Naomh Conaill V Glen, O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh, 5.30pm – Live in RTÉ 2.

Since Gaoth Dobhair sort of came out of nowhere, with Kevin Cassidy reinvented as a battering ram full-forward and the silky Odhran MacNiallais dancing through the winter puddles without leaving a splash to claim the 2018 Ulster senior title, they were never able to follow it up in their own backyard in Donegal.

The reason for that being the excellence and dominance of Naomh Conaill.

With a spine of Leo McLoone, Marty Boyle, Anthony Thompson, Brendan McDyer and Charles McGuinness, they have dominated their county scene, claiming the Dr Maguire Cup four times in the last four seasons, losing the final to St Eunan’s the other time.

However, their record in Ulster has been poor for all that domestic domination. They reached the final in 2019 and went into that as favourites after beating Clontibret in the semi-final. However, the final was to be a day of deliverance for Kilcoo.

If they were to upset to odds against Glen however, it would be their greatest result in the Ulster club.

2. Munster senior football semi-final

Sunday: Clonmel Commercials v Dingle, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1.30pm

Structures in Kerry football continue to command attention as the debates rages on over the system employed in the Kingdom. That is the backdrop for Dingle’s maiden foray into the Munster senior arena, it is 11 weeks since they won the club title against Kenmare that guaranteed them the right to compete here and five weeks since their county semi-final loss to Mid Kerry.

What shape will they be in? Mark O’Connor is back in AFL mode with Geelong but Barry Dan O’Sullivan has recovered from injury. Their attacking talent jumps off the page in the collection of Geaneys, but Commercials are powered by the Kennedy brothers, Sean O’Connor and Michael Quinlivan.

Dingle have been keen for this chance to test themselves in the province. Clonmel are smarting after last year’s semi-final loss, turning the tables recently on Newcastle West. It’s a contest loaded with potential.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Michael Quinlivan. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

3. Leinster senior hurling semi-final

Saturday: Kilcormac-Killoughey V O’Loughlin Gaels, Glenisk O’Connor Park,Tullamore, 1.30pm – Live on TG4

Look, none of the four teams left in this competition would say it out loud, but My God, talk about it being wide open!

Since Kilcormac-Killoughey won the 2012 competition by beating Oulart-The-Ballagh that December, Mount Leinster Rangers came to snatch a title, Oulart came again in 2015, but the O’Neill Cup has been the preserve of Dublin’s Cuala (2016, 2017) and Ballyhale Shamrocks (2014, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022).

Kilcormac-Killoughey lost deciders to Ballyhale in 2014 and 2017. O’Loughlin Gaels lost a Leinster final to Cuala in 2016 and most other years had hurls wore off them from Ballyhale in domestic competition.

The game itself has the look of one of those contests that could be played out over a single duel between two players. In one corner you have the hungry-eyed Adam Screeney and the way he might make the ball talk. In the other, you have Mikey Butler who would follow you into the toilets at half-time.

Can’t wait.

Andrew Paton / INPHO Rory Beggan celebrates his winning score against Kilcoo. Andrew Paton / INPHO / INPHO

4. Ulster senior football semi-final

Sunday: Trillick V Scotstown, Box-It Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 1pm – Live on TG4.

The romance of the club game is partly to do with how communities such as Trillick and Scotstown can continually reinvent themselves to produce football teams that rank among the best in Ulster.

It doesn’t happen by accident however. Scotstown must be one of the few clubs that actually have an off-site ‘training complex’ away from their main grounds, while Willie Donnelly Park has undergone many updates over the last few years.

These two met at the same stage in 2015, with Scotstown winning, largely off the back of Darren Hughes helping himself to 2-2. That was the winter in which manager Mattie McGleenan truly reinvented the wheel and placed Darren at full-forward, and his brother Kieran as a full-back.

Trillick’s defeat that day was sealed by a Rory Beggan free, knowing him probably from the next parish over. Many names remain from that game and it will add a little fiery spice to a winter’s afternoon.

5. Munster senior football semi-final

Sunday: Rathgormack v Castlehaven, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 1.30pm.

Castlehaven have an impressive record in this competition, lifting the Munster crown three times out of their six times participating. Returning to provincial fare for the first time in a decade, they had to grind out a victory last time against Cratloe, but as also evidenced by their county final success against Nemo Rangers, they have the wherewithal to deliver in these tight and tense clashes.

The scoring class of the Hurley brothers helps in these situations. Michael firing five in the Cork decider, Brian swinging over seven points last time out. Rathgormack will be on their guard against those threats. They lost by three in the 2019 quarter-final against Clare’s Miltown-Malbay, this time they will be buoyant after reversing a sequence of Waterford final losses.

6. Leinster senior hurling semi-final

Saturday: Naas v Na Fianna, Portlaoise, 3pm.

Much like today’s first semi-final in Leinster, opportunity knocks loudly here in Portlaoise. The heightened interest levels are illustrated by the venue change from Hawkfield. It is just over 18 months since Naas won the All-Ireland intermediate club final, it is only a month since Na Fianna won their first ever Dublin senior hurling title.

Both teams are ambitious and seeking to break new ground for their clubs on the Leinster senior stage. One of them will have made history by this evening in qualifying for a Croke Park decider at this level. There will be attackers worth watching in Jack Sheridan for Naas, and Colin and Seán Currie for Na Fianna.