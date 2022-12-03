Galway clubs land Connacht football titles, Leinster final wins for Wexford and Meath teams

GAA Club Results

Connacht

Intermediate football final: Dunmore MacHales (Galway) 1-16 St Dominic’s (Roscommon) 1-13

Junior football final: Clifden (Galway) 1-16 St Ronan’s (Roscommon) 0-10

Leinster

Intermediate football final: St Mogues Fethard (Wexford) 1-15 Dunshaughlin (Meath) 2-11.

Junior football final: Castletown (Meath) 0-12 St Abban’s Adamstown (Wexford) 0-6.

Ulster

Intermediate hurling final: Liatroim (Down) 2-20 Middletown Na Fianna (Armagh) 0-20

*****

GALWAY’S DUNMORE MACHALES were crowned Connacht intermediate club football champions today with a three-point win over Roscommon’s St Dominics.

Pádraig Costello was top scorer with 0-5 for the Galway side who ran out 1-16 to 1-13 victors in Kiltoom. A first-half goal from a penalty by Shane McGrath set Dunmore on their way with Cian Kelly grabbing a late goal for St Dominics.

Dunmore will now play an All-Ireland semi-final in January against the winners of next weekend’s Ulster final between Monaghan’s Corduff and Tyrone’s Galbally.

There was also Galway winners of the Connacht junior football decider at Dr Hyde Park as Clifden saw off St Ronan’s by 1-16 to 0-10.

Enda Conneely scored the only goal of the game for the West Galway team who will take on Tyrone’s Stewartstown Harps, crowned Ulster champions last weekend, in the All-Ireland series.

In the Leinster intermediate football final, glory went to Wexford’s St Mogue’s Fethard by 1-15 to 2-11 against Meath’s Dunshaughlin.

Morgen Ellis scored the goal that helped St Mogue’s lead 1-7 ton 0-7 at half-time but Dunshaughlin goals from Matthew Costello and Aaron Murphy propelled them back into contention early in the second half.

Gavin Cooney

But attacking duo Cian Byrne and John Turbitt scored 0-11 between them to help St Mogue’s ultimately prevail. Wexford’s only previous intermediate title winner was Kilanerin-Ballyfad in 2017. They will now meet the winners of next weekend’s Munster final between Kerry’s Rathmore and Limerick’s Na Piarsaigh at the All-Ireland semi-final stage.

The Leinster junior final, the second of the games at Wexford Park, went the way of Meath’s Castletown by 0-12 to 0-6 over Wexford’s St Abban’s Adamstown. Next up in the All-Ireland series is a tie with the Munster champions, Kerry’s Fossa or Cork’s Kilmurry.

The Ulster intermediate hurling final was on by Liatroim, as they became the first Down club to succeed at that grade, after their 2-20 to 0-20 success over Armagh’s Middletown at Corrigan Park.



Conor McCrickard and PJ Davidson hit the net for the winners, who will now play Mayo’s Tooreen in the All-Ireland intermediate semi-final on the weekend of 17-18 December.