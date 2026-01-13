More Stories
Croke Park hosts the All-Ireland senior club finals next Sunday. James Lawlor/INPHO
5 games live on TV as part of this week's GAA club and county schedule

The All-Ireland senior club finals take centre stage next Sunday.
5.19pm, 13 Jan 2026

FIVE FINALS WILL be televised live this week as the All-Ireland senior club championships conclude next Sunday and the inter-county pre-season tournament deciders are also scheduled for next weekend.

The Croke Park club double-header pits 2022 champions Ballygunner against Loughrea, chasing their first title, in the senior hurling decider. Then the football decider sees Dingle, appearing in their first final, taking on St Brigid’s, the champions in 2013.]

Both games are live on TG4, as is Friday’s O’Byrne Cup final between Kildare and Westmeath, along with Saturday’s Munster hurling league final between Limerick and Waterford, and the Dr McKenna Cup final in Ulster.

Saturday’s McGrath Cup final between Kerry and Cork, the Walsh Cup final involving Dublin and Galway, and the FBD Cup final that sees Galway face Mayo, are all livestreamed on TG4′s YouTube channel.

There’s also plenty Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup action this week, along with key schools games at second level.

Here’s what’s in store:

*****

Tuesday 13 January

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup

Round 2A

  • TU Dublin v MTU Kerry, Grangegorman, 7pm.
  • UCD v Maynooth University, Belfield, 7.30pm.
  • DCU v University of Limerick, DCU Sportsground, 8pm - GAA YouTube Channel.

Round 2B

  • TUS Midlands v DKIT, AIT GAA pitch, Athlone, 7.30pm.

*****

Wednesday 14 January

BOI Ulster Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals

  • Derry v Donegal, Celtic Park, 7.30pm.
  • Monaghan v Tyrone, Grattan Park, Inniskeen, 7.30pm.

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup

Round 2A

  • Queen’s University Belfast v UCC, Abbottstown GAA COE, 7.30pm -  GAA YouTube Channel.

Round 2B

  • St Mary’s University Belfast v ATU Galway, Venue TBC, 7.30pm.
  • MTU Cork v Ulster University, Venue TBC, 7.30pm.
  • University of Galway v ATU Sligo, Dangan, 8pm.

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup

Group A

  • Maynooth University v DCU, Maynooth University North Campus, 7.30pm.

Munster SAFC (Corn Uí Mhuirí) Quarter-Finals

  • Tralee CBS v St Brendan’s Killarney, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1.30pm.
  • Rochestown College v IS Killorglin, Mallow, 12.30pm.
  • Clonakilty CC v HS Clonmel, Páirc Uí Rinn, 1.30pm.
  • Presentation SS Milltown v St Pat’s Castleisland, Firies, 12.30pm.

Leinster SAHC (Corn Uí Dhuill) Quarter-Final

  • Coláiste Mhuire Johnstown v Good Counsel New Ross, Johnstown, 1pm.

Leinster SAFC (Br Bosco Cup) Semi-Final

  • Marist College Athlone v Ardee CS, Kinnegad, 12pm.

*****

Thursday 15 January

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup

Group D

  • SETU Waterford v ATU Galway, SETU Arena, Carriganore, 7pm.

Group B

  • MTU Cork v Garda College, MTU Cork Campus, 7.30pm.

Group C

  • UCD v TUS Midwest, Belfield, 7.30pm.

Ulster MacRory Cup SAFC Quarter-Final

  • St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon v Our Lady’s Castleblayney, Stewartstown, 7pm.

*****

Friday 16 January

Dioralyte O’Byrne Cup Final

  • Kildare v Westmeath, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 7.30pm  - TG4.

Connacht FBD Shield Final

  • Roscommon v Sligo, Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, 7.30pm.

Leinster SAFC (Br Bosco Cup) Semi-Final

  • Naas CBS v Coláiste Mhuire Mullingar, Gracefield, 11.30am.

*****

Saturday 17 January

Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Final

  • Waterford v Limerick, Mallow, 3.15pm - TG4.

Dioralyte Walsh Cup Final

  • Dublin v Galway, Parnell Park, 1.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

McGrath Cup Final

  • Kerry v Cork, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 1.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Connacht FBD Plate Final

  • London v Leitrim, Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, 6.30pm.

BOI Dr McKenna Cup Final

  • Derry/Donegal v Monaghan/Tyrone, Venue TBC, 5pm - TG4.

Dr Harty Cup Semi-Finals

  • St Flannan’s Ennis v St Joseph’s Tulla, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 1.30pm.
  • Nenagh CBS v Thurles CBS, Templederry, 1.30pm.

*****

Sunday 18 January

AIB All-Ireland senior club finals

Hurling

  • Ballygunner (Waterford) v Loughrea (Galway), Croke Park, 1.30pm - TG4.

Football

  • Dingle (Kerry) v St Brigid’s (Roscommon), Croke Park, 3.40pm - TG4.

Connacht FBD Cup Final

  • Galway v Mayo, Tuam Stadium, 1pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
