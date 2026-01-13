5 games live on TV as part of this week's GAA club and county schedule

FIVE FINALS WILL be televised live this week as the All-Ireland senior club championships conclude next Sunday and the inter-county pre-season tournament deciders are also scheduled for next weekend.
The Croke Park club double-header pits 2022 champions Ballygunner against Loughrea, chasing their first title, in the senior hurling decider. Then the football decider sees Dingle, appearing in their first final, taking on St Brigid’s, the champions in 2013.]
Both games are live on TG4, as is Friday’s O’Byrne Cup final between Kildare and Westmeath, along with Saturday’s Munster hurling league final between Limerick and Waterford, and the Dr McKenna Cup final in Ulster.
Saturday’s McGrath Cup final between Kerry and Cork, the Walsh Cup final involving Dublin and Galway, and the FBD Cup final that sees Galway face Mayo, are all livestreamed on TG4′s YouTube channel.
There’s also plenty Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup action this week, along with key schools games at second level.
Here’s what’s in store:
*****
Tuesday 13 January
Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup
Round 2A
TU Dublin v MTU Kerry, Grangegorman, 7pm.
UCD v Maynooth University, Belfield, 7.30pm.
DCU v University of Limerick, DCU Sportsground, 8pm - GAA YouTube Channel.
Round 2B
TUS Midlands v DKIT, AIT GAA pitch, Athlone, 7.30pm.
*****
Wednesday 14 January
BOI Ulster Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals
Derry v Donegal, Celtic Park, 7.30pm.
Monaghan v Tyrone, Grattan Park, Inniskeen, 7.30pm.
Advertisement
Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup
Round 2A
Queen’s University Belfast v UCC, Abbottstown GAA COE, 7.30pm - GAA YouTube Channel.
Round 2B
St Mary’s University Belfast v ATU Galway, Venue TBC, 7.30pm.
MTU Cork v Ulster University, Venue TBC, 7.30pm.
University of Galway v ATU Sligo, Dangan, 8pm.
Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup
Group A
Maynooth University v DCU, Maynooth University North Campus, 7.30pm.
Munster SAFC (Corn Uí Mhuirí) Quarter-Finals
Tralee CBS v St Brendan’s Killarney, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1.30pm.
Rochestown College v IS Killorglin, Mallow, 12.30pm.
Clonakilty CC v HS Clonmel, Páirc Uí Rinn, 1.30pm.
Presentation SS Milltown v St Pat’s Castleisland, Firies, 12.30pm.
Leinster SAHC (Corn Uí Dhuill) Quarter-Final
Coláiste Mhuire Johnstown v Good Counsel New Ross, Johnstown, 1pm.
Leinster SAFC (Br Bosco Cup) Semi-Final
Marist College Athlone v Ardee CS, Kinnegad, 12pm.
*****
Thursday 15 January
Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup
Group D
SETU Waterford v ATU Galway, SETU Arena, Carriganore, 7pm.
Group B
MTU Cork v Garda College, MTU Cork Campus, 7.30pm.
Group C
UCD v TUS Midwest, Belfield, 7.30pm.
Ulster MacRory Cup SAFC Quarter-Final
St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon v Our Lady’s Castleblayney, Stewartstown, 7pm.
*****
Friday 16 January
Dioralyte O’Byrne Cup Final
Kildare v Westmeath, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 7.30pm - TG4.
Connacht FBD Shield Final
Roscommon v Sligo, Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, 7.30pm.
Leinster SAFC (Br Bosco Cup) Semi-Final
Naas CBS v Coláiste Mhuire Mullingar, Gracefield, 11.30am.
*****
Saturday 17 January
Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Final
Waterford v Limerick, Mallow, 3.15pm - TG4.
Dioralyte Walsh Cup Final
Dublin v Galway, Parnell Park, 1.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
5 games live on TV as part of this week's GAA club and county schedule
FIVE FINALS WILL be televised live this week as the All-Ireland senior club championships conclude next Sunday and the inter-county pre-season tournament deciders are also scheduled for next weekend.
The Croke Park club double-header pits 2022 champions Ballygunner against Loughrea, chasing their first title, in the senior hurling decider. Then the football decider sees Dingle, appearing in their first final, taking on St Brigid’s, the champions in 2013.]
Both games are live on TG4, as is Friday’s O’Byrne Cup final between Kildare and Westmeath, along with Saturday’s Munster hurling league final between Limerick and Waterford, and the Dr McKenna Cup final in Ulster.
Saturday’s McGrath Cup final between Kerry and Cork, the Walsh Cup final involving Dublin and Galway, and the FBD Cup final that sees Galway face Mayo, are all livestreamed on TG4′s YouTube channel.
There’s also plenty Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup action this week, along with key schools games at second level.
Here’s what’s in store:
*****
Tuesday 13 January
Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup
Round 2A
Round 2B
*****
Wednesday 14 January
BOI Ulster Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals
Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup
Round 2A
Round 2B
Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup
Group A
Munster SAFC (Corn Uí Mhuirí) Quarter-Finals
Leinster SAHC (Corn Uí Dhuill) Quarter-Final
Leinster SAFC (Br Bosco Cup) Semi-Final
*****
Thursday 15 January
Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup
Group D
Group B
Group C
Ulster MacRory Cup SAFC Quarter-Final
*****
Friday 16 January
Dioralyte O’Byrne Cup Final
Connacht FBD Shield Final
Leinster SAFC (Br Bosco Cup) Semi-Final
*****
Saturday 17 January
Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Final
Dioralyte Walsh Cup Final
McGrath Cup Final
Connacht FBD Plate Final
BOI Dr McKenna Cup Final
Dr Harty Cup Semi-Finals
*****
Sunday 18 January
AIB All-Ireland senior club finals
Hurling
Football
Connacht FBD Cup Final
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
club county Dates For Diary Fitzgibbon Cup GAA Sigerson Cup Tune in